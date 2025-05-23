AUS pioneer first project funded for Solar Sunshot Program

Image: khanunza/stock.adobe.com

Australian solar pioneer, 5B, has been selected as the first project to receive funding from the Federal Government’s $1 billion Solar Sunshot Program to help expand Australia’s solar manufacturing industry.

Funding of up to $46 million will go to the Australian based company to increase manufacturing capacity of its highly innovative ‘Maverick’ – an automated solar deployment system using prefabricated, prewired panels.

The technology has the potential to drastically speed up and scale up the roll out of solar farms, reducing the cost and labour intensity of current methods.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said ARENA is excited to be announcing 5B as the first project under the Solar Sunshot Program to support solar manufacturing in Australia to accelerate the renewable energy transition.

“This project represents the best of homegrown Australian technology and innovation in solar and we are proud to support 5B’s goals of making solar deployment faster, cheaper, safer and more efficient,” he said.

“ARENA has a vision of reaching 1 terawatt of installed solar PV in Australia by 2050 to achieve our renewable energy ambitions. Projects like this are what we need to get there.

“Today represents a step towards building Australia’s resilience in the solar value chain as the global demand for renewable energy technologies, products and knowledge intensifies.”

5B CEO David Griffin said this funding would drive down 5B’s Australian production costs by 25 per cent and accelerate 5B’s ability to offer large customers lower cost energy alongside the safety, speed and land efficiencies unique to the 5B Maverick solution.

“It means we can further strengthen our team, creating opportunities from the factory floor, in our field deployment crews, and specialists working on gigawatts of solar farm designs,” he said.

The funding will support the expansion of 5B’s Australian manufacturing capacity in solar to produce at least 200 MW of Maverick units at their Adelaide manufacturing facility over the next three years. The Maverick systems will support the demand for increased deployment of large-scale solar across Australia.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is delivering the $1 billion Solar Sunshot Program to support innovation in Australia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing industry.

Round 1A offers $500 million of capital and production-linked funding for solar PV manufacturing innovation, with a focus on modules, inputs to modules and deployment systems (closed).

Round 1B offers $50 million of funding to support solar PV manufacturing studies, including feasibility and engineering studies (remains open).