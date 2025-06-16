Aus-made Boeing MQ-28A Ghost Bat hits milestone

MQ-28A Ghost Bat aircraft on a runway. Image: Boeing

The Australian made and designed autonomous aircraft, MQ-28A Ghost Bat, has achieved a milestone in a capability demonstration conducted at Woomera in South Australia.

The demonstration involved a single operator aboard an airborne E-7A Wedgetail taking control of two Ghost Bat aircraft to conduct a mission against an airborne target.

The Ghost Bat is the first military combat aircraft to be designed, engineered and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years and is backed by the Federal Government’s $1 billion investment in developing this next generation combat drone.

“This is an important step forward in the development of this world-leading, Australian designed and made autonomous aircraft,” said minister for Defence Industry, The Hon Pat Conroy MP.

“The Ghost Bat has the potential to turn a single fighter jet into a fighting team, with advanced sensors that are like hundreds of eyes in the sky.”

The Federal Government’s investment in uncrewed and autonomous systems is one of the key priorities outlined in the 2024 National Defence Strategy.

The Government is investing over $10 billion in drone capabilities including at least $4.3 billion in uncrewed aerial systems.

Developed in cooperation with Boeing Defence Australia, the MQ-28A Ghost Bat is Australia’s first exploration into collaborative combat aircraft technology.

Collaborative combat aircraft are uncrewed air vehicles that have the ability to team with crewed platforms performing mission roles and responsibilities typically associated with fighter aircraft.