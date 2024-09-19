AUS company secures contract for world’s first mobile quantum computer

Image: phonlamaiphoto/stock.adobe.com

Australian-German developer of miniaturised quantum computing products and solutions, Quantum Brilliance, and Austrian quantum architecture company, ParityQC have jointly been awarded a contract to develop the world’s first mobile quantum computer by 2027.

The strategic partnership was one of three bids selected for the €35 million project, the largest research amount ever awarded by German agency Cyberagentur.

The project’s goal is to make a mobile quantum computer for use in defence, security and civilian applications.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at ParityQC and we thank the Cyberagentur for its commitment to innovation,” said co-founder and CEO of Quantum Brilliance, Mark Luo.

“The potential of a quantum mobile computer is enormous for defence and cybersecurity in Germany and allied nations, and we believe our technology is the perfect fit for fulfilling the goals of this project.”

Quantum Brilliance and ParityQC were selected for the unique expertise that each company offers through their collaborative strategic partnership.

Quantum Brilliance focuses on miniaturisation, producing smaller quantum chips that operate at room temperature using nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centres in synthetic diamonds as qubits.

Its core technologies include precise qubit positioning and electrical readout, enabling compatibility with traditional semiconductors.

ParityQC, on the other hand, is developing a quantum architecture and operating system for highly scalable NV-centre quantum computers.

Both approaches are essential in achieving a mobile quantum computer.

“We believe that the partnership with Quantum Brilliance puts us on a path to developing the world’s first mobile quantum computer,” said ParityQC Co-CEOs Wolfgang Lechner and Magdalena Hauser.

“ParityQC’s architecture offers advantages that will be critical to mobile development, such as the ability to process larger algorithms faster, and at a reduced error rate.”

The benefits of a mobile quantum computer include being able to perform highly complex simulations at quantum speeds deployed directly in the field instead of in data centres or via cloud access, allowing for secure and reliable computing power in remote environments.

In war situations, a mobile quantum computer could optimise troop movements, analyse battlefield scenarios, and simulate chemical or biological agents in real time.

“Mobile quantum technology will enable powerful computations in environments not possible with classical computers,” said Chief Revenue Officer and EMEA General Manager for Quantum Brilliance, Mark Mattingley-Scott.

“The technology will not only enhance defence and cybersecurity but will eventually benefit applications in scientific research, supply chain management, finance and more.”

Cyberagentur is hosting an onsite event today to showcase the winning bids. Representatives from Quantum Brilliance, ParityQC, and the other winners will highlight their research and unique development approaches.