Aurora Biosynthetics launch set to revolutionise RNA Therapeutics

Image: kitsawet/stock.adobe.com

Aurora Biosynthetics, a pioneering RNA therapeutics manufacturer company, announced its official launch, ushering in a new era of RNA therapies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Through a strategic partnership with the NSW Government, RNA Australia and Myeloid Therapeutics, Aurora Biosynthetics will steadily advance into the global RNA manufacturing market.

The NSW Government’s investment commitment has greatly promoted the construction of Aurora’s manufacturing facility at Macquarie University.

This initiative will promote high-level academic research collaboration and ensure access to a highly skilled workforce.

The NSW Government committed AU$200 million in support of the RNA ecosystem in Australia, and it accepted the construction costs associated with building this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The facility is co-located on Macquarie University, in Sydney, NSW, in a location that uniquely positions Australia to make gains across the RNA field, including fostering collaboration with leading academic researchers and ensuring access to a highly skilled workforce.

Comprehensive RNA Manufacturing Capabilities

Aurora Biosynthetics is uniquely positioned to provide a fully-integrated RNA manufacturing solution that will enable product creation, development and commercialization, including:

GMP Plasmid Production: Essential for supporting cell and gene therapies, as well as mRNA production

GMP RNA Production: Specializing in the production of RNA

GMP Lipid Nanoparticle Production: Offering LNP encapsulation for mRNA and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) using the latest technologies

Fill-Finish Services: Providing final formulation and fill-finish capabilities for clinical trial and commercial use

In addition, Aurora will provide a one-stop end-to-end solution through Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production of plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), and lipid nanoparticles (LNP).

Aurora are set to further meet the growing demand for high-quality RNA therapeutic drug manufacturing, especially in the rapidly expanding cell and gene therapy market. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to exceed 20%.

Clients are also set to benefit from Australia’s R&D tax credits which have further attracted RNA customers to land projects in Australia and also consolidated Aurora’s leading position in the global RNA manufacturing field.

With the professional services of this team, Aurora is well-positioned to become the preferred GMP manufacturer in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.