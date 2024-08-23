Image: Bill Chizek/stock.adobe.com

Personnel from the Royal Australian Navy and Australian industry will commence an historic Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia alongside their United States (US) counterparts.

This is a significant milestone for the AUKUS partnership.

US Virginia class submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) has arrived at HMAS Stirling, joining the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), a US service ship with equipment and crew dedicated to providing significant maintenance work for US submarines.

This marks a start of the rotational presence of one UK Astute class and up to four US Virginia class submarines at HMAS Stirling as part of SRF-West.

This presence will further accelerate Australia’s ability to be sovereign ready to safely and securely own, operate and maintain Australia’s future fleet of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s.

“This submarine maintenance activity is another significant step forward in building Australia’s skills to safely operate and maintain our own sovereign conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s,” said director-general Australian Submarine Agency, vice admiral Jonathan Mead, AO, RAN.

“The STMP is also an important opportunity to measure the progress Australia and our AUKUS partners are making as we develop not just our workforce, but also our infrastructure, our stewardship capabilities, and our supply chain.”

Australia welcomed the crews of USS Hawaii, USS Emory S. Land the Australians who have been embedded with them to Western Australia.

During World War II, the US Navy routinely conducted maintenance on US, UK, and Dutch submarines in Fremantle.

The STMP marks the first time Australian personnel will directly participate in the maintenance of a nuclear-powered submarine in Australia.

Over 30 Navy officers and sailors have been embedded as part of the crew of USS Emory S. Land since January 2024 to build the skills, knowledge and experience in nuclear-powered submarine maintenance.

In the most practical demonstration of progress to implement the AUKUS Pathway to date, Australian personnel will undertake hands-on learning, and conduct and observe maintenance on Virginia class submarine USS Hawaii alongside experienced US counterparts.

In addition to the Australian personnel as part of the crew of the USS Emory S. Land, one of the Royal Australian Navy officers to graduate from the Submarine Officer Basic Course and naval nuclear training in the US, is part of the crew of USS Hawaii.

Workers from ASC, our sovereign sustainment partner, will be involved providing support services, and will also utilise the STMP to continue learning about SSN maintenance.

The first cohort of ASC workers commenced direct training on the maintenance of Virginia class submarines in June and will provide maintenance work in the future.

Port visits by US and UK SSNs, such as the STMP, are a vital part of building Australia’s capability and capacity to support maintenance on nuclear-powered submarines in the lead up to Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West) commencing in 2027.

Stewardship, safety and security are priorities of Australia and our AUKUS partners, and will be a focus of the STMP.

The activity will further develop Australia’s technical knowledge of US radiological controls, waste processes and emergency response capabilities. No radiological material will be transferred ashore in this maintenance period.

All work by Australian personnel as part of the STMP will be consistent with Australia’s domestic and international legal obligations, including non-proliferation obligations and commitments.