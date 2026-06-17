A new information hub dedicated to Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine program has officially opened in Rockingham, providing the community with a place to learn about AUKUS and the future of the nation’s submarine capability.

The Federal Government has opened the WA Submarine Discovery Centre in Rockingham, Western Australia, with the facility designed to keep the public informed about the progress of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine program and the delivery of future submarines.

Developed by the Australian Submarine Agency, the centre forms part of the government’s commitment to engaging with local communities, state governments and stakeholders as Australia progresses the AUKUS partnership and expands its naval capabilities.

The facility features interactive exhibits and educational resources covering topics including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities, as well as Western Australia’s submarine heritage. It will also serve as a venue for community events and information sessions about the submarine program and its role in delivering a Future Made in Australia.

The opening comes as preparations continue for the establishment of Submarine Rotational Force West in 2027. The initiative will see the United States and the United Kingdom maintain a rotational presence at HMAS Stirling, helping Australia develop the capabilities and workforce needed to safely operate, maintain and sustain a fleet of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s.

The government said the submarine program would significantly strengthen Australia’s defence capability while delivering major economic benefits to Western Australia. Around 10,000 direct jobs are expected to be supported over the next two decades through investments linked to AUKUS and shipbuilding.

Rockingham has maintained close ties with the Royal Australian Navy for more than four decades, with HMAS Stirling forming a central part of the local community since its commissioning.

Deputy Prime Minister and minister for defence Richard Marles said the centre would help residents better understand the significance of the submarine program.

“The new Discovery Centre will be a valuable resource for Rockingham – providing a space for locals and visitors to explore what our investments in AUKUS mean for them, and learn about how we are transitioning to this game changing capability,” he said.

“Western Australia is already the home of Australia’s submarines, and is now at the forefront of the AUKUS pathway playing a vital role in Australia becoming sovereign ready to own and operate our own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

“This generational investment in this critical military capability is also an investment in Australian jobs, workforces, and industry, including in Western Australia.”

Member for Brand Madeleine King said AUKUS would create significant opportunities for the region.

“AUKUS represents a generational opportunity for Western Australia and for workers and families in Rockingham,” she said.

“Rockingham will be at the forefront of AUKUS, providing jobs and economic opportunity and playing a central role in the security of Australia.”