Image: razihusin/stock.adobe.com

Western Australia’s growing defence importance has been made clear, with the Chiefs of Navy for the three AUKUS nations to attend the Indian Ocean Defence and Security (IODS) conference in Perth.

The United States of America’s Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti, United Kingdom First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin Key and Australia’s Vice Admiral Mark Hammond will all attend the event.

IODS will take place from 24-26 July 2024 at Perth Convention Centre.

Their visit to Perth will mark the first time the US, UK and Australian Chiefs of Navy have been in Australia at the same time.

Defence industry minister Paul Papalia said, “The rotation of nuclear-powered submarines through HMAS Stirling is a significant opportunity for our local defence industry and will support the diversification of our economy and create more jobs for Western Australians.”

From 2027, Perth will also be home to US and UK sailors who crew five nuclear-powered submarines on rotation through WA.

The biennial conference and international industry exhibition will highlight challenges and opportunities for international engagement, and discuss how industry may support diplomacy, defence and security policy in the region.

It will also feature events focused on defence career options, designed to attract a greater number of graduates and skilled professionals to the State’s growing defence industry.

In 2022, IODS saw over 600 attendees with many government, academic and defence industry representatives travelling from interstate and overseas.