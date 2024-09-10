AUHMI Series: 10.1”~21.5” Industrial Panel PCs with Intel Celeron/Core i Processors

Image: Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics is excited to feature the AUHMI series of rugged industrial Panel PCs from APLEX Technology.

The AUHMI-8B features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, making it a cost-effective solution. The AUHMI-9C series features a powerful 11th generation energy efficient Core i3/i5 processor with up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM. The AUHMI series has an IP66 certified front bezel, and a new modern design, with ultra-narrow frame, and slim profile. It is constructed using an aluminium die-cast and fanless design, making it rugged, while still maintaining good heat dissipation. It has a wide temperature range of 0°C~50°C or optional -20°C~60°C (not supported by some models), and a wide power input range of 9~36 VDC. The updated design provides a modern stylish look, decreases system weight, and also improves water and dust protection by eliminating the need for mounting holes on the chassis. These rugged features provide 24/7 reliability, makes it easy to clean, reduces maintenance cost, and provides a long-lasting enclosure.

The AUHMI series comes in 10.1”, 15.6” and 21.5” sizes and a range of resolutions up to 1980 x 1080. The projected capacitive touch screen with multi-touch support, and anti-scratch surface helps to improve usability, while also providing the screen with tough protection. Optional auto dimming, 1000nits high brightness, and optical bonding & AR coating, makes the AUHMI series perfect for a range of applications, no matter the environment or weather.

The AUHMI series features a wide range of I/O, expansion and operating system options. It comes standard with 1 x DP (9C models DP/HDMI) graphics output allowing users to connect an additional screen, audio line out, 2 x LAN ports, 4 x USB, and 1 x serial port (9C models 2 x serial ports). It also features a range of expansion slots allowing for a wide range of optional expansion to suit your needs including, Power over Ethernet (PoE), 4G/5G, Wi-Fi + BT, CAN bus, as well as additional serial, LAN or USB ports that can be added. The AUHMI series also offers the optional smart battery backup feature, providing an emergency backup power source to protect data and the system from unexpected power outages. It also supports Windows 10 IoT and Windows 11 IoT, helping to future-proof any applications that may be required.

The AUHMI series can be panel or VESA mounted, allowing the system to be ergonomically positioned for operator convenience. Furthermore, with the special modular design and functionality of the box PC at the back of the AUHMI series, it can easily be interchanged between the different panel sizes of the AUHMI series, allowing for further flexibility. With such a large range of features, the AUHMI is an ideal solution for a wide variety of applications, including process control, automation, manufacturing, transport and mining.