Attracting more women into manufacturing and energy

The Victorian Government is supporting more women to enter and succeed in male-dominated manufacturing and energy industries, driving progress towards gender equality in the workplace.

Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins today visited Nestle’s Campbellfield factory with Pascoe Vale Girls College students to announce an investment of $840,000 to deliver targeted initiatives to help students ‘try a trade’, provide mentoring for women employed in these industries and help them progress to senior positions.

The funding is the first tranche of a $2.7 million fund to support the energy and manufacturing sectors to attract, recruit and retain women and remove barriers in these historically male-dominated workforces – a key part of the Government’s response to the Inquiry into Economic Equity for Victorian Women.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union partners with TAFEs, girls and non-binary school students to deliver hands-on visits by tradeswomen, visit workplaces, careers and jobs expos, participate in ‘try a trade’ activities and school-based apprenticeships and work experience.

Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins spoke about how the government is providing support.

“Increasing the number of women working in our manufacturing and energy industries will help resolve workforce pressures and improve gender equality,” she said.

“This funding will scale up existing programs to support women to have meaningful careers in the manufacturing and energy industries across our state.”

Victorian Trades Hall Council projects include delivering introduction to industry sessions, developing and delivering an online Job Readiness program and upskilling employers through Safe and Respectful Workplaces training to make them more inclusive for women, First Nations and culturally diverse communities.

A new Victorian Mentee Sponsorship Program will be one of the priorities for the National Association of Women in Operations, to attract more Victorian women working in operations to be mentored by highly regarded senior operations leaders from the manufacturing and energy industries.

The Australian Women in Solar Energy will deliver a program in partnership with Victorian Local Learning and Employment Networks, encouraging girls and non-binary school students to consider a career in the renewable energy sector, with initiatives such as school visits by a range of skilled women in the industry.