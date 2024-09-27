Attend Weld Australia’s 2024 Welding Excellence Awards

Image: Weld Australia

Weld Australia’s Welding Excellence Awards are one of the most prestigious events on the welding industry calendar. The Awards promote high standards of craftsmanship, quality and professionalism.

Comment from Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia

The 2024 Welding Excellence Awards are a fantastic opportunity for welders, fabricators and educators across Australia to showcase their people and operations. Winners will be awarded in each state for each of the award categories below.

Welding Excellence

Award Categories

Company of the Year

The Company of the Year Award recognises superior performance across a range of business metrics. There are three sub-categories:

Fabrication Company, Supplier, and Indigenous Company of the Year.

Welding Professional of the Year

This Award recognises professionals who are making a valuable contribution to the Australian welding and fabrication industry. The individual should demonstrate a high level of skill, knowledge or craftsmanship. There are three sub-categories: Welding Coordinator, Welding Supervisor, and Welding Inspector.

Project of the Year

The Project of the Year Award recognises excellence in welding and fabrication projects, with a focus on exceptional craftsmanship, a commitment to Australian and International Standards, environmental sustainability and innovation.

Health and Safety in Welding

This Award recognises organisations that are leading the way in encouraging and promoting health and safety, and ensuring the health and safety of their own team. Organisations will be judged on criteria such as design and implementation of innovative programs or initiatives.

Trades Person of the Year

This Award recognises tradespeople who are making a valuable contribution to the welding and fabrication industry. The individual should demonstrate a high level of skill and have professional development plans in place. There are three sub-categories: Young Trades Person, Young Indigenous Trades Person, and Trades Person.

Training and Education Award –

Organisation

The Training and Education Award recognises the outstanding achievements of a STEM or VET provider or program. Entrants may include secondary education and tertiary education providers. Criteria include delivery of quality, innovative training programs, involvement with industry, recruitment and retention of students, and corporate social responsibility.

Training and Education Award – Individual Teacher

This Award recognises the outstanding achievements of a STEM or VET teacher. Entrants will be judged on quality of delivery, innovation, knowledge, strong links with students, and dedication.

REGISTER TO ATTEND THE AWARD CEREMONIES

Queensland & Northern Territory: Wednesday 9 October at Waters Edge, 39 Hercules Street, Hamilton

New South Wales & ACT: Wednesday 24 October at Kirribilli Club, 11 Harbourview Crescent, Lavender Bay

Victoria & Tasmania: Wednesday 6 November at Crowne Plaza Melbourne, 1-5 Spencer Street, Docklands

Western Australia: Thursday 21 November at Burswood on Swan, 1 Camfield Drive, Burswood

South Australia: Thursday 28 November at Kooyonga Golf Club, May Terrace, Adelaide

weldaustralia.com.au/2024-welding-excellence-awards/