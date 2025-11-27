AtSpace has successfully launched its Australian-made A01 rocket from the Southern Launch Koonibba Test Range, achieving the highest altitude reached by an Australian commercial rocket.

The 12.2-metre vehicle lifted off at 09:22 ACDT on 27 November 2025, performing as planned and flying close to its target altitude of 80km. The four-and-a-half-minute mission validated the Brisbane company’s hybrid propulsion technology before the rocket safely returned to Earth for recovery.

AtSpace COO Nick Chang said the outcome marked a major milestone. “Our team at AtSpace has been developing our unique hybrid rocket technology for many years. This successful launch proves that our technology is viable and is a great step forward as we move toward developing our orbital launch vehicles,” he said.

The mission was the inaugural flight of the A01 rocket and demonstrates AtSpace’s progress in developing hybrid propulsion systems in Australia.

Southern Launch CEO Lloyd Damp said the test range had been crucial to the program. “We are incredibly proud to have supported AtSpace in the development and launch of their innovative Australian A01 rocket technology,” he said.

Koonibba Community Aboriginal Corporation worked alongside Southern Launch as a partner in the test-range development. CEO Corey McLennan said community involvement was central to the mission’s success. “Seeing our community come together to support this mission has been truly inspiring and a proud moment for First Nations people,” he said.

More than 30 community members assisted throughout the campaign, contributing to logistics and launch preparations.

The rocket is being recovered by helicopter for post-flight analysis.

Southern Launch operates two spaceports in South Australia – the Koonibba Test Range and Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex – and provides end-to-end services for orbital and sub-orbital missions.

Founded in 2021, AtSpace specialises in dedicated launch missions, hybrid propulsion systems and orbit-insertion technologies, with an ambition to support global customers from Australian soil.