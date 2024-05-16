ATSE welcomes quantum technology investment for QLD

Image: Matt Murray/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE) has welcomed the announcement of a new, almost $1 billion quantum computing investment in Queensland, announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic along with Queensland’s Premier Steven Miles.



This funding will enable technology company PsiQuantum to establish its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Brisbane to advance the local quantum industry, create 400 jobs and support PhD positions.

This development will see the world’s first fault-tolerant quantum computer.

Fault tolerance is the next step in the development of useful, practical quantum computers, heralding the arrival of new computing capabilities in Australia in the coming years.

ATSE’s submission to the National Quantum Strategy outlined how growing the Australian quantum industry requires supporting the four interrelated areas of basic research, infrastructure, talent and business activity.

ATSE CEO Kylie Walker said today’s landmark announcement will supercharge these areas and enable Australia to build on its early quantum computing success.

“Today’s investment in PsiQuantum and the research, technology and manufacturing industry that will grow around it will enable the Australian quantum industry to become an international leader.

“We applaud the Australian Government and Queensland Government for responding to our calls for large-scale quantum investment through the National Quantum Strategy consultation process, and investing in building technology-forward Australian industry,” said Walker.

The announcement follows the Australian Government’s announcement of $18.4 million for the University of Sydney to establish Quantum Australia to foster critical collaborations and create quantum startups.

Fellows of the Academy such as Professor Michelle Simmons AO FTSE FAA FRS, Professor Andre Luiten FTSE and Professor Elanor Huntington FTSE are at the forefront of Australia’s quantum industry.

These initiatives place Australia at the forefront of this emerging technology and support a strong innovation culture to secure Australia’s economic resilience.