ATSE releases vision for QLD manufacturing and renewable innovation

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

To grow and capitalise on the State’s progress across renewable, digital and manufacturing innovations, the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) recommends five actions to unlock more economic and social benefits.

The five actions are to:

invest in digital skills in the regions;

implement policies which incentivise efficient energy solutions;

develop a state-wide sustainable water management plan;

bolster adoption of emerging technologies; and;

develop an integrated population and land use plan.

Federal and State investments in Queensland industry like the $1 billion Solar SunShot, $940 million PsiQuantum start-up investment and support for critical minerals and sustainable fuels, have aimed to catalyse new lucrative industries in Queensland.

ATSE believes these investments need to be underpinned and sustained by a robust and skilled Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) workforce, built through targeted interventions at all levels of education and careers.

STEM skills needs are ballooning with around 450,000 new STEM-qualified occupations created nationally in the last 10 years.

ATSE believes that skills are needed to improve digital literacy and STEM education, particularly in regional and remote areas where access to digital technologies is more limited.

Remote areas score 6 points lower on average than major cities (2023 Digital Inclusion Index).

ATSE encourages all candidates to engage with Queensland’s science and technology community to build a more prosperous and resilient Queensland.

CEO of ATSE, Kylie Walker, said the Queensland Government only invests 0.07 per cent of its Gross State Product on developing new innovations – to meet Queensland’s ambitions, this needs to change.

“Innovation and technology are the foundations for economic growth and prosperity. We call on all candidates in the Queensland election to engage with the innovation sector to build a more prosperous future for all Queenslanders and lock in the gains the state has made in developing pioneering new industries,” said Walker.

ATSEs Queensland Division chair, Dr Sue Keay, said Queensland has the ability to lead the nation as Australia’s innovation state.

“Queensland has the ability to lead the nation as Australia’s innovation state, but we must invest in STEM education and industries,” said Keay.

“Improving investment in digital literacy and supporting the early adoption of new technologies will place Queensland at the front of the pack and build a stronger, more inclusive economy.”