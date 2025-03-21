Atlas Copco: Three decades of VSD technology

By investing in VSD technology, companies can save costs and contribute to a more sustainable future. Images: Atlas Copco

Manufacturers’ Monthly explores how Atlas Copco’s Variable Speed Drive (VSD) range enhances the efficiency of compressed air installation to meet the rising demand for these essential systems.

With demand for compressed air fluctuating in 88 per cent of all compressed air installations, there is an opportunity to improve productivity by making air compressors run efficiently.

Seventy per cent of industrial electrical consumption is for electric motors, 20 per cent of industrial electrical capacity is consumed by air compressors, and around 70 per cent of the total life cycle cost of a standard air compressor is electricity.

Addressing this demand is where Variable Speed Drive (VSD) technology comes into play. VSD compressors are designed to optimise energy use by adjusting the compressor’s motor speed to match the real-time demand for compressed air. This not only reduces the overall load on the power grid but also minimises sudden spikes in demand, leading to energy savings.

Atlas Copco VSD Heritage

In 1994, Atlas Copco was one of the first compressor companies to fully integrate a VSD compressor. The company’s VSD technology and evolution across 30 years showcases the vision and innovation of the ‘Atlas Copco way’ of providing sustainable solutions, even before the present trend of energy savings and carbon reductions started.

The evolution has not stopped at integrating VSD into compressors, as Atlas Copco developed its own NEOS Drive in 2014.

This in-house technology is built exclusively for compressors, unlike other VSDs, which are built for various applications. This makes the NEOS Drive a dedicated compressor VSD.

GA FLX: The perfect match

The GA FLX dual-speed compressor is a suitable entry point into the world of variable speed drive technology. The solution is for those not only seeking energy savings but who are not ready for a full VSD system. When ready, the GA FLX can be switched to a VSD machine.

The GA FLX represents a departure from having to choose between fixed-speed air compressors and VSD compressors. It offers a third option.

The system operates at two motor speeds: one for maximum capacity, and a minimum speed for reduced energy consumption when air demand is lower. This positions the GA FLX between a fixed-speed GA compressor and a GA VSD compressor.

VSD: The classic choice

Aside from the GA FLX’s option as an entry point, the GA VSD model is the classic among compressors with a variable speed drive. Compared to a fixed-speed compressor, a GA VSD model can reduce energy consumption and costs by up to 35 per cent. Due to their reliability, these compressors remain an option for operations with a variable air demand.

The GA VSD compressors offer other benefits, including energy efficiency, by adjusting the motor speed to match air demand, which reduces energy wastage and lowers electricity bills. Their operational flexibility allows the systems to handle varying air demands efficiently, making them suitable for a range of industrial applications.

Additionally, the ability to operate at lower speeds reduces mechanical stress on the compressor components, extending the lifespan of the equipment and reducing maintenance costs.

VSD+: Premium efficiency

Moreover, Atlas Copco’s GA VSD+ range is a marvel of engineering that features an interior Permanent Magnet (iPM) motor that boosts the efficiency of VSD compressors. Compared to fixed compressors, this can mean energy savings of up to five per cent.

While the initial investment can be greater than traditional compressors, the energy savings can quickly make up for that. Ultimately, the low operating expenses result in a much lower total cost of ownership for GA VSD+ models. The entire drive train of these compressors is a closed circuit, where both motor and elements are cooled with oil, providing additional energy savings.

Another benefit of VSD+ compressors is their flexible installation. Their vertical design has reduced the footprint of these compressors by 60 per cent, allowing them to fit in more places.

Additionally, because there are no couplings or gears between the motor and the screw element, VSD+ compressors are quiet, enabling installation outside the compressor room, at the point of use.

VSDs: Next-generation savings

These compressors raise the bar in terms of efficiency, reliability, connectivity, and sustainability. This range combines decades of experience with the latest technologies, resulting in a smart, adaptable compressor that benefits operations, the bottom line, and the environment.

The new Neos Next inverter designed specifically for compressor applications – combined with the new drive train –reduces energy usage by up to 60 per cent compared to conventional fixed compressors.

The efficiency of the GA VSDs series is further boosted by its Smart Temperature Control (STC) oil cooling system that combines multiple parameters such as motor speed, ambient temperature, and humidity to ensure the compressor runs at the optimal temperature. This eliminates the risk of condensation.

The STC system makes the VSDs unique as it is the only compressor that can measure ambient conditions and adapt its operation accordingly.

The capability is further extended by Boost Flow mode, which is a standout feature among the rest of the VSD family. Boost flow mode comes to the rescue when more air is required, delivering five per cent more FAD for a certain time. This helps production with the required boost as and when required, without compromising on production costs and quality.

Atlas Copco’s Levels of VSD

Atlas Copco’s range of VSD compressors provides a solution for industries looking to reduce their energy consumption and improve operational efficiency.

By investing in VSD technology – from the GA FLX dual-speed compressor as a step into variable speed, to the GA VSD, which reduced energy usage by 35 per cent, to the GA VSD+ offering an average of 50 per cent energy savings, and the GA VSDs delivering up to 60 per cent energy savings – companies can achieve cost savings and contribute to a more sustainable future.