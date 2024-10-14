Atlas Copco Rental’s solution for a condiment manufacturer

Image: Atlas Copco Rentals

In the world of industrial operations, preparation is key. For the past eight months, Atlas Copco Rentals’ Account Manager in Victoria had been planning a new compressor installation with a customer, a manufacturer of condiments and spices. Initially, this was seen as a long-term backup solution, but it quickly turned into a critical contingency plan.

As the installation date for the new compressors approached, disaster struck—the existing compressor failed, causing significant production disruptions. However, thanks to the groundwork already laid, Atlas Copco Rental was able to respond swiftly. The company deployed a diesel compressor and fuel cell to the site, restoring production within hours.

Atlas Copco Rentals’ PTS1600 and fuel cell have kept the plant operational without any downtime during the hire period, which is now in its third week and expected to continue for another three weeks. Additionally, Atlas Copco Rental has managed the refueling process seamlessly, ensuring that both the unit and the fuel cell remain fully operational by organizing a tanker to refuel on-site.

In the high-stakes world of 24/7 production, downtime can be devastating. For Atlas Copco Rentals’ customer, a market leader in producing iconic Australian food brands, the potential loss of production could have cost approximately $80k per shift. Such a disruption would not only have financial repercussions but also cause significant supply chain failures and impact brand reputation.

Thankfully, this shutdown was meticulously planned between the customer and Atlas Copco Rental. The unit arrived promptly, was commissioned, and ran smoothly without any hiccups over the period. Additionally, Atlas Copco Rentals’ efficient diesel management alleviated stress and prevented resource diversion, allowing for the customer to focus on what they do best.

This experience highlights the critical importance of proactive planning and reliable support in maintaining continuous operations. Atlas Copco Rental is committed to providing swift, effective solutions that keep clients’ production lines running seamlessly, even in the face of potential crises.

Atlas Copco Rentals’ “super power” is the ability to live up to its motto “making agility count” – There has been countless meetings on site from inception to execution ensuring that communication was upheld at every stage of the process. Atlas Copco Rentals’ preparation allowed the customer to map out space for the unit to ensure safety to staff and contractors during the work.

In emergencies, having a reliable contingency plan is crucial to minimize downtime and ensure safety. Contact Atlas Copco Rental today to secure your operations with a contingency plan!

133 420

rental.australia@atlascopco.com