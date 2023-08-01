ATGE Brings New Opportunities to Australian Manufacturing

The Australia Hardware Tools & Grinding Expo (ATGE), will open at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 4th this year.

Abrasivestocks has worked closely with the China Hardware Association to open the International Hardware Tool Grinding Expo in Brisbane, to inject vitality into the Australian tool and grinding field. This international show is also supported by the Australian Hardware Association.

Dever Yang is the CEO of Abrasivestocks and he spoke about what the expo means for Australia and the history of Abrasivestocks.

“Seven months ago, we established the Australian branch in Brisbane,” he said.

“In the past five years, Abrasivestocks established itself in Zhengzhou, the capital of grinding in China, and is a well-known factory to business platform for the grinding industry chain in China.

“In the past five years, we have provided services for the Chinese supply chain, serving more than 30,000 abrasives companies, handling millions of tonnes of abrasive inventory, and playing a unique role in facilitating global communication between abrasive producers and buyers,” Yang said

Dever Yang spoke about the motivation for setting up a subsidiary in Australia.

“By setting up a subsidiary here, we have the opportunity to introduce the best Chinese grinding tool brands and its supply chain capabilities into the Australian market and support Australian manufacturing and promote in-depth cooperation and exchanges between China and Australia,” he said.

Yang further explained why Australia was chosen as the location for the expansion, and the goals he set after forming the company.

“We know that Queensland’s resources and material base are world-renowned.” “The state government is vigorously attracting new materials, new energy, and innovative manufacturing companies to support Queensland’s manufacturing industry,” he said.

“Brisbane, as the capital of Queensland, is a fast developing city, especially with the Olympic Games coming, we hope to be a participant in the growth of Brisbane and to help more enterprises in the industrial chain, show the development of Brisbane to the world, and attract more entrepreneurs to contribute to the progress of Queensland and contribute to the Made in Australia campaign,” Yang explained.

In recent years, the Australian government has recognised the need to move beyond the stereotype of an agricultural and mining powerhouse to make Australian manufacturing a global player Yang explained.

“Australian biomedicine, CNC, additive manufacturing, and the high energy efficiency of solar energy also play a pivotal role in the world,” Yang said.

“Australia already has sufficient basic conditions, which will greatly promote the growth of industrial demand.”

“I firmly believe that the introduction of Chinese high-quality grinding products and automated grinding production equipment to Australia will provide more choices and opportunities for local manufacturers and investors.” Yang said.

“This will strengthen the economic cooperation between China and Australia and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Embracing globalisation is the general trend. Of course, we welcome more Australian manufacturing entrepreneurs to come to China, to my hometown, Zhengzhou, the grinding capital,” he said.

During the exhibition in December, many tool and grinding manufacturers will gather in Brisbane.

In 2024, ATGE will also select 10 to 20 companies from among the Australian exhibitors who participated in the exhibition this year. The whole process is free, and a group will go to China to investigate the increasingly excellent Chinese grinding manufacturing.

ATGE will be another international hardware and tools fair in the southern hemisphere and the fifth largest grinding exhibition in the world