Assured success

With 3D printing beginning to finally have the impact on manufacturing that was expected some 30 years ago, manufacturers remain wary of truly capitalising on it. Additive Assurance is looking to change that.

While the growth of additive manufacturing is exciting for the industry, manufacturer Additive Assurance has identified a way to ensure the quality of 3D printing is up to the standards needed.

Additive Assurance can trace its roots back to co-founder Marten Jurg’s time at Monash University completing his PhD and working with additive printing equipment.

Frustration with an intermittent problem with one of printers in the mid 2010’s forced Jurg to consider a way of demonstrating to the supplier the fault in the system.

“I was working in the Department of Materials Engineering and Science , and we had begun to notice major faults in what was being produced by our additive machines,” Jurg explained.

“At the time, I was tasked with understanding fatigue in lattice structures for an aerospace client and this led me to looking very closely at the additive machines we used,” he said.

Fatigue failures happen for two main reasons in additive manufactured parts according to Jurg. The first is due to high surface roughness of the parts, and the second is the presence of defects and voids inside the parts.

“Put simply, when you are rapidly melting and solidifying several kilometres of welds in a additively manufactured part there are lots of things that can go wrong, leading to flaws that cause parts to fail when in service,” Jurg said.

“There are hundreds of sources of variation, everything from the machine, the laser system, the part design, the material you are processing and more. A small change in any of these could lead to a big problem,” Jurg explained.

A deep understanding of these faults saw Jurg and his team at Monash contacting the manufacturer of the printer to rectify the fault they were finding in one of their systems.

The printer had been installed six months prior and the sporadic fault had the team scratching their heads and the supplier was reluctant to send a technician from Europe to inspect it, so it was time for Jurg to look at ways of demonstrating the faults clearly.

“We needed to find a way to prove to the manufacturer that our system had an issue,” Jurg said.

“I went into a neighbouring department that had high speed cameras to get some high-speed imagery of the system in action.

“We ran the camera on the system and sure enough we could see a point where the laser system almost cut out completely, the output power dropped significantly just for a millisecond or two,” Jurg said.

The result of that power drop meant substantial defects forming in the part, creating more scope for fatigue issues. The next challenge the team faced was distributing that video file across to the supplier, as the file was enormous.

“The video was only a couple of minutes long, but the file was several gigabytes, so it was almost impossible to send through an email or online channels,” Jurg said.

“This problem made me think, what if we could flip the problem? I had a passion for photography, and so I thought could long exposure photography be the answer here.” “If we held the shutter down for a longer period at a high resolution and filtered the light emissions coming in, we could observe all of the phenomena we saw with the high-speed camera but the output was a far smaller file,” Jurg said.

With this approach he knew he was onto a winner. “Not only could you see the fault we were looking for, but you could see minor fluctuations in immense detail,” Jurg said.

Improving the system

While Jurg and the team knew they had identified a winning formula, they knew it needed to be improved upon to create simplicity for users and provide even greater depth of information about the detected faults.

The developments led them to where Additive Assurance is today. The system combines a suite of optical sensors to gather micron-level detail, and through machine learning provides rich insight into the process.

Agnostic to number lasers and capable of detecting a wide range of process instabilities, the system offers more than simple process monitoring. Adjustable thresholds for tracking, notification and or intervention ensure highest machine utilisation and quality control.

“From that initial imagery we have further developed our offering to have a sensor package that the customers can interact with and interpret the data,” Jurg said.

“We have also brought in machine learning analytics to identify faults without user input to ensure the system works as simply as possible for users,” he said.

Being a start-up always has its challenges, but Additive Assurance prepared the product to market locally to begin the feedback process from users.

“The early units needed some tweaking – as we expected – to meet the needs of the user,” Jurg said.

“We developed more capabilities since then and we are continuing to roll them out regularly to improve our offering to market.”

The team remains relatively small at Additive Assurance with about 16 members, the majority of which are based in the company’s Oakleigh office with a few representatives overseas to support the international market.

The manufacturing process

Additive Assurance is very much in the start-up phase of its growth, but it is an exciting period for the company as it begins to build towards greater success.

“As it stands, we are doing a lot of the assembly ourselves with content from a range of suppliers, but I believe as we grow locally and globally that will begin to change,” Jurg detailed.

“Over time we expect to outsource our manufacturing, there are numerous manufacturers doing excellent work in Australia, so we are spoilt for choice.

“For us we need to be realistic about upscaling our manufacturing process, we are not going to be making a million of these products, its thousands to tens of thousands,” he said.

For the team at Additive Assurance investing heavily in manufacturing process internally would take away from the company’s ability to improve its research and development processes.

“Our specialty is in software and data science side of our operations. Hardware and manufacturing is a speciality and if its not a core competency it is best outsourced to others,” Jurg said.

The challenges

As with all businesses, cash flow is critical, but this challenge is always heightened at a start-up as Jurg explained.

“We got our first investment in 2019 with a plan to go to market at around mid 2020, but obviously that did not happen in the peak of COVID-19 lock downs,” he said.

“The delay to our launch was actually beneficial, it allowed us to spend more time testing and ensuring we were creating a very robust product.

“We developed a completely automated calibration system where we can install a sensor to a new machine and be fully setup in just a couple of minutes.

“We got it to the point where we can calibrate the sensor package to less than a pixel of accuracy, it can do it completely automatically without human intervention,” Jurg said.

He went on to explain the complexities of getting a start-up off the ground and some of the unique challenges faced by Australian start-ups.

“In Australia’s ecosystem you have multiple things against you, it has improved over the years, but it is still not the greatest place to get a start-up going.

“The investors that understand the complexities of deep-tech and manufacturing industry are few and far between, which can be challenging.

“Getting the right investors and advisors on board is crucial to building a successful business. The company has been well backed by a range of investors and groups who have competencies in technology investing, providing excellent support to the team to get the product off the ground.

The AMGC

Additive Assurance recently completed a project with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) to fast track its commercialisation process.

The specific outcome of the project was to take the beta version of its design and make it production ready. This will enable a significant growth in the additive manufacturing industry both in Australia and world-wide; create jobs in the manufacturing sector; and strengthen Australia’s sovereign capabilities and expertise in additive manufacturing.

“We had AMGC thankfully come on board last year to support our commercialisation rollout and they have been critical to our success,” Jurg said.

“We worked with AMGC to design a project that would help us cross some of the key hurdles to meet industry requirements, and then execute on that plan to deliver this to the market.”

Jurg detailed the challenge for many start-ups is obtaining funding through the middle stages of company development, as there is plenty of funding for the early and later growth stages. The AMGC came in and provided that critical support through the intermediate stage, which has now set the company to explode to the market.

3D printing in Australia

Some of the earliest 3D printers were developed in the mid 1980’s and ever since it has been said that it will be a game-changer for manufacturing, but its success remains slightly elusive still; particularly in Australia. Jurg believes the time is right now for Australian manufacturers to truly capitalise on additive manufacturing.

“We have been global since day one basically, we are proud to be Australian made but unfortunately we feel like Australia has not fully capitalised on 3D printing, so we knew to expand we needed to go global,” he said.

“I really want to encourage manufacturers in Australia to look closely at 3D printing and where it can fit in to their manufacturing processes.

“It holds huge promise, I think people get nervous as it can seem new and risky, but that is simply not the case anymore with 3D printing.

“Some companies can overhype their capabilities, so a degree of caution is warranted, but there are some genuinely capable systems out there and it has the potential to thrive in Australia,” Jurg said.

Jurg explained Australia has lagged behind the rest of the world and while we have some of the best research facilities, there is a large gap between research and the widespread use of this technology in the country.

“Additive manufacturing particularly makes a lot of sense in Australia as it can reduce long lead times that Australian manufacturers need to put up with, making the industry competitive on a global scale once more.”