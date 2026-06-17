Asset managers responsible for automation systems and power electronics are being pushed to improve uptime, control lifecycle costs and support sustainability goals at the same time.

In that environment, a repair-and-refurbishment strategy is not simply a maintenance decision; it is a practical asset management lever that can protect production continuity, reduce capital pressure and extend the useful life of critical industrial equipment.

The replacement assumption is outdated

For years, OEM replacement has been treated as the safest response to failure in PLCs, variable speed drives, servo systems, power supplies and other electronic assets. That assumption is becoming harder to justify as lead times stretch (to sometimes 18 months), component availability tightens and many installed assets move to obsolete status, where a like-for-like replacement may be expensive, delayed or no longer supported by the OEM.

For asset-intensive manufacturers, the real question is no longer whether replacement is possible, but whether it is the best commercial and operational choice. In many cases, repair and refurbishment offer a more resilient path because they keep existing plant architecture in place while avoiding the hidden costs that often come with replacement projects, including engineering redesign, recommissioning, software updates, integration risk and production disruption.

Cost control without compromising reliability

The strongest case for repair is financial. Replacing an automation or power electronic asset through the OEM channel often means paying a premium for a new unit, plus freight, programming time, installation labour and process validation. When the failed unit is part of a larger control environment, replacement can also trigger secondary spend such as firmware compatibility work, network changes or operator retraining.

A professional repair and refurbishment process takes a different approach. Instead of scrapping the whole asset, service teams restore functionality through component-level diagnostics, replacement of failed or degraded parts, cleaning, recalibration and testing under load or simulated operating conditions.

Lifecycle extension strategies such as repair and refurbishment are recognised in current industrial asset management research as delivering economic and technical benefits compared with replacement-led end-of-life decisions.

Downtime and lead-time risk

Downtime costs rarely sit still while an organisation waits for a replacement unit. Current reporting on electronics supply chains shows that some component lead times still average 22 to 26 weeks, and industrial replacement parts can extend to several months depending on the vendor and product type. For a failed drive, HMI, controller or power module on a critical line, that delay can quickly outweigh the perceived benefit of buying new.

Repair and refurbishment reduce this exposure by shortening the path back to operation. Local or specialist repair partners like Rom-Control can often assess, repair and test failed units faster than the time spent to source an OEM replacement, especially for discontinued or low-volume products. For asset managers, that means a practical way to improve resilience: maintain serviceable spares, recover failed assets back into stock and reduce dependence on uncertain external supply chains.

Preserving legacy systems and avoiding upgrade creep

This issue is especially relevant in automation. A failed legacy PLC module or drive is rarely just a single item problem; replacement may force a broader migration because the original product family has been superseded. Once that happens, what appears to be a straightforward purchase can evolve into a controls upgrade with new hardware, revised logic, integration changes and production risk.

Repair helps contain that escalation. By restoring the original asset to service, businesses can defer unnecessary capital upgrades and preserve compatibility with installed motors, I/O, communications networks and plant software. This gives asset managers more control over timing, allowing upgrading to occur as part of a planned strategy rather than as an emergency response to a single failure.

Sustainability has become a business case

The environmental argument is now commercially relevant, not just reputational. Repair extends product life, reduces waste and lowers demand for new raw materials and manufacturing activity, which aligns directly with circular economy principles.

Research on industrial assets has shown that repairing high-value equipment can materially reduce environmental impact, with one lifecycle assessment reporting emissions reductions of up to 40.9 percent for motors and 37.4 percent for generators compared with replacement.

Other industry sources point to even broader resource savings from remanufacturing and repair-based models, including major reductions in energy use and raw material consumption compared with manufacturing new products.

For manufacturers reporting against ESG or carbon reduction targets, a repair-first approach creates measurable value while also reducing e-waste from automation and power electronic assemblies.

A more strategic asset management model

Repair and refurbishment should not be viewed as a fallback option for companies that cannot afford to buy new. They should be treated as deliberate tools within an asset lifecycle strategy. The best-performing maintenance and asset teams use them to lower total cost of ownership, maintain critical spares, manage obsolescence and improve plant availability while reserving full replacement for cases where technology, safety or process requirements genuinely justify it.

For asset managers overseeing automation and power electronics, the decision framework is clear. When an asset can be restored safely, tested properly and returned to service with confidence, repair and refurbishment often deliver the stronger business case: faster recovery, lower cost, reduced waste and better control over ageing infrastructure. In a market shaped by supply-chain volatility and capital discipline, that is not a compromise. It is smart asset management.

Rom-Control – New life for your Industrial Electronic assets www.rom-control.com.au