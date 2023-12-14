Ask the experts: why is TwinCAT recommended for industrial automation?

Image supplied: Beckhoff Automation Australia

When looking down the lens of industrial automation, Andy Patten, support department manager at Beckhoff Automation Australia, said he has witnessed some big changes in the last 40 years.

From being a hands-on electrician to diving into PL control programming, Patten’s now all about supporting teams at Beckhoff. What keeps him going?

“I get a real kick out of seeing a project come to life, from the first idea to a fully functioning system. Fixing problems and finding solutions is also pretty satisfying too.”

Given the intricacies of industrial control system software, the role of software engineering in adapting to evolving demands within industry is quite clear. Looking at PC control and fieldbus systems, Patten highlights the massive impact they have had on industrial automation since he first started his career.

“Thanks to PC and fieldbus systems, we’ve moved from having big control cabinets filled with old-school mechanical relays and contactors that used to be all on their own, to more spread-out systems that are now linked to the internet.”

Looking at solutions in industrial automation, Patten strongly recommends TwinCAT, Beckhoff’s PC-based solution, as a must-have tool for anyone in the field.

“TwinCAT is a software system that seamlessly transforms PC-based systems into real-time control systems. Offering over 100 automation functions, including Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Numerical Control (NC), Computer Numerical Control (CNC), HMI, Safety, and Measurement systems.”

As a completely integrated development environment, Patten said TwinCAT is used to program, configure, and troubleshoot systems from the initial concept through to final commissioning.

“Offering both flexibility and scalability, TwinCAT utilises a tiny device that controls a handful of I/O’s up to hugely powerful server-based systems. The range of components that is available – both hardware and software – is a huge benefit of TwinCAT.”

With TwinCAT, Patten said the possibilities are endless.

“If there is an automation problem out there, TwinCAT can likely already provide a solution for it, or one can be provided by an extension module. Since TwinCAT and the TwinCAT runtime is a PC based solution, it can leverage all the power that the PC can offer.”

Adding to the long list of benefits that TwinCAT offers, Patten highlights that users can effectively leverage its capabilities for control in nearly any industrial automation application.

“If there is a sensor out there, TwinCAT can most likely interface with it. It excels in handling complex motion applications with interpolation and multi-axes control, as well as solving vision processing challenges and more.”

When it comes to TwinCAT’s capabilities in I/O infrastructure, Patten said it can handle almost any fieldbus or sensing device.

“The system integrates with industry-standard fieldbus protocols including Profinet, Ethernet/IP, and Modbus, as well as open standards like OPC UA and MQTT. This facilitates seamless connectivity with third-party devices, enabling effective communication with the IoT world and the cloud.”

TwinCAT can also leverage additional modules to extend support for external processes. This includes the configuration of database connections and integration of machine learning directly within TwinCAT.

“It can be used with many modern software engineering practices such as version control and CI/CD pipelining. Efficient team development is also possible by using the integrated source control connection,” said Patten.

For engineers who are concerned about security breaches, Patten recommends the following measures to safeguard TwinCAT.

“Securing an industrial environment involves updating TwinCAT, using firewalls, network isolation, authentication, and Beckhoff’s ‘Security Guidelines’ for comprehensive IPC protection.”

In summary, Patten explains that for industrial engineers looking to take their industrial automation to the next level, they should connect with Beckhoff’s team of engineers.

“We actively collaborate with our customers to identify opportunities for enhancing their operational efficiency and alleviating their challenges. Our engineers create a proof of concept, accompanied by a free seven-day trial that can be extended indefinitely on the desired device, without any initial licensing obligation on the part of the customer.”