Asia-Pacific manufacturers need observability for digital transformation, says new report

Image: narawit/stock.adobe.com

New Relic has published the a new report to offer analysis on the adoption and business value of observability as the Asia Pacific manufacturers accelerate their digital transformations.

The State of Observability for Industrials, Materials, and Manufacturing report shows 44 per cent of respondents say the adoption of AI technologies are driving the need for observability, with 65 per cent able to resolve incidents faster after adoption.

“As manufacturers across the Asia Pacific region accelerate their digital transformations, they are recognising the critical role of observability in optimising operations and customer experience. Forward-thinking manufacturers are gaining a competitive edge by leveraging full-stack observability to enhance operational efficiency, mitigate risks, and deliver superior customer experiences,” said Field CTO, APJ at New Relic, Peter Marelas.

The report is based on insights from 285 technology professionals and was developed in association with the 2023 Observability Forecast.

It shows that manufacturers are investing in observability to optimise uptime and improve productivity, cross-team collaboration, and strategic decision making.

The report highlights the importance of implementing full-stack observability, with respondents reporting a higher return on investment (ROI) after adoption.

65 per cent of industrials, materials, and manufacturing respondents said their mean time to resolution (MTTR) has improved since adopting observability.

The report found that the primary strategies and trends driving observability include security (50 per cent), AI technologies (44 per cent), and IoT technologies (43 per cent).

As the manufacturing industry enters the Fifth Industrial Revolution, there is a strong focus on adopting new technologies to create a competitive advantage.

Close to half of manufacturing organisations said AI technologies were driving observability needs.

The powerful combination of technologies like observability and AI are creating greater insights into telemetry data and are crucial to addressing the surmounting complexities of growing data sets.

Observability is critical to the success of AI, since it helps teams to understand their telemetry data, how to improve MTTR, and enables developers to easily apply fixes to code-level errors in their integrated development environment (IDE).

It also increases automation for rapid alerts while improving incident detection and resolution.

Observability is key to reducing outages

Manufacturing organisations that had achieved full-stack observability saw a substantial rate of improvement in MTTR, with 34 per cent reporting an improvement by 25 per cent or more since adopting observability.

These organisations also experienced less frequent high-business-impact outages, with 30 per cent reporting outages at least once a week, compared to the average of 32 per cent.

Additionally, just 12 per cent of responses estimated outages cost their organisations more than $1 million per hour compared to 21% overall.

Investments in observability drive productivity

More than half of manufacturing organisations said that observability improves cross-team collaboration and strategic decision making.

When it came to what improved their life the most, nearly half of practitioners said observability increases productivity and that they can find and resolve issues faster.

For more information, view the State of Observability for Industrials, Materials, and Manufacturing report.