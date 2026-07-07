Hundreds of ASC employees are gaining international experience and training as the company expands Australia’s sovereign workforce for the AUKUS submarine program.

ASC has reached a significant milestone in building Australia’s future nuclear-powered submarine workforce, with more than 200 employees now undertaking Virginia Class maintenance training at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The workforce development effort comes two years after ASC deployed its first personnel to the United States and forms part of Australia’s preparations for the AUKUS program. Alongside the international assignments, nearly 400 young Australians are currently in training with ASC, including 174 apprentices and 214 graduates.

Many employees returning from Hawaii are already applying their new skills in Western Australia ahead of the commencement of Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West) next year.

Under SRF-West, ASC will support the sustainment of up to four United States Virginia Class submarines and one United Kingdom Astute Class submarine operating from HMAS Stirling at Garden Island in Western Australia.

The overseas deployment program combines hands-on submarine sustainment experience with international knowledge transfer, workforce development and nuclear stewardship training, helping prepare Australia to sustain and eventually build conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

ASC chief executive officer Alex Walsh said the Pearl Harbor assignment program demonstrated Australia was already building the workforce required for its future submarine capability.

“ASC is delivering AUKUS today,” Alex said.

“Our people are gaining hands-on experience inside one of the world’s most advanced submarine sustainment environments and bringing that knowledge home to Australia.”

Walsh said ASC was leveraging more than four decades of experience developed through the Collins Class submarine program to prepare for the next generation of submarines.

“We are building on that foundation to develop the skilled workforce, systems and industrial capability Australia will need for AUKUS,” he said.

“From the early 2030’s, ASC will help sustain Australia’s own conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered Virginia Class submarines, before transitioning to the sustainment of our sovereign SSN-AUKUS fleet from the 2040’s.

“That requires Australia to have the skilled people, systems and industrial capability to sustain its future submarine fleet here at home.”

ASC is strengthening multiple workforce pathways, including graduate, apprentice and trainee programs, experienced-hire recruitment, Collins Class upskilling, international placements and nuclear stewardship training.

The company is recruiting around 500 people annually as it expands its workforce from more than 3,200 employees today to a projected peak of more than 8,000.

Walsh said developing talent through on-the-job training would remain central to the company’s long-term workforce strategy.

“More than two-thirds of our future workforce will be developed on the job, which is why we are placing such a strong focus on apprenticeships, graduates and traineeships,” Alex said.

“For aspiring engineers, technicians, trades specialists and support professionals, ASC offers a unique opportunity to build a lifelong career while contributing directly to Australia’s national security. We are already helping hundreds of young Australians build their careers with us, and that number will continue to grow as we expand the workforce needed to sustain and build Australia’s submarines.”