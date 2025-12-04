The Board of ASC Pty Ltd has announced the appointment of Alex Walsh as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASC.

Currently serving as ASC’s Chief Nuclear and Capability Officer and Chief Operating Officer Multi- Class Sustainment Delivery, Walsh brings a unique mix of global executive experience across defence and nuclear industries to the role.

He has held several senior roles at ASC, including General Manager of Engineering, and is currently focussed on the Multi-Class Sustainment Delivery.

Walsh previously held executive positions at Sellafield Limited – the UK government entity responsible for the Sellafield nuclear site—serving as Executive Project Manager and Executive Manager of Engineering.

He also held leadership roles at BAE Systems as Head of Nuclear Construction and Head of Nuclear Safety Engineering.

Walsh will succeed Mr Stuart Whiley AM, who has served at the helm of ASC since 2014 through a transformative period. Mr Whiley commenced at ASC at the start of the Collins class program more than 35 years ago and has played an instrumental role in establishing Australia’s sovereign capability.

Walsh will formally commence as Acting CEO on 12 December 2025.

“Alex brings deep organisational knowledge and extensive nuclear engineering experience that will support the ASC Board and executive leadership in transitioning ASC to a multi-platform, nuclear-capable organisation. He previously worked at ASC from February 2013 to October 2014 and then rejoined ASC in January 2022,” said ASC Chair Bruce Carter.

“Stuart has continued to demonstrate his unwavering commitment and dedication to ASC. We sincerely thank him for his outstanding leadership and more than 35 years of service to the organisation.”