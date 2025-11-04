ASC and BAE Systems have launched a new joint Industry Capability Network (ICN) Portal for Australian businesses seeking to participate in the Nuclear-powered Submarine Program (NPS).

Announced at Indo Pacific 2025 in Sydney, the portal consolidates information transferred from the Australian Submarine Agency and is now jointly managed by the two sovereign submarine partners. It serves as a single gateway for suppliers to register interest, demonstrate capability, and access upcoming opportunities across the program.

The move ensures continuity for the hundreds of companies already registered while opening new pathways for small and medium enterprises to qualify for work in one of the most complex industrial undertakings in Australia’s history.

“This portal is a gateway for Australian industry to play a direct role in our nation’s nuclear-powered submarines,” said ASC chief executive and managing director Stuart Whiley. “By working with our partners at BAE Systems, we are ensuring suppliers have a clear, simple, and continuous pathway to engage with the program and be part of Australia’s sovereign submarine capability.”

BAE Systems Australia chief executive Craig Lockhart said the portal would give Australian businesses the confidence to invest in the skills, standards and innovation needed to succeed.

“Australian industry will be at the heart of delivering the SSN-AUKUS submarine enterprise,” Lockhart said. “The transition of the ICN Portal ensures Australian businesses can register once and remain connected as opportunities grow.”

The launch underscores the shared goal of maximising local participation in the AUKUS submarine enterprise and ensuring Australian industry remains a central partner in delivering sovereign defence capability.