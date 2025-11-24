Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate, driving efficiency and streamlining processes to levels once thought impossible.

Recent advancements in AI show that it is poised to disrupt industries across the globe, redefining how organizations create value and serve their customers.

At this pivotal moment, we are setting the trajectory for AI adoption. Soon, AI will become a seamless, integral part of everyday business operations. As progress accelerates, companies are exploring how AI can deliver the greatest impact—not just for their bottom line, but for their people.

When businesses talk about AI, the conversation often centres on empowerment: enabling teams to achieve more through technology. In competitive markets where margins are tight, AI offers opportunities to improve efficiency, increase profitability, and enhance customer experiences. The most successful implementations focus on practical, high-value use cases that align with industry needs and deliver measurable results.

AI is not a standalone solution—it works best as part of a broader technology strategy. By leveraging data, integrating systems, and applying AI responsibly, organizations can unlock insights and automate routine tasks, freeing employees to focus on higher-value work. This people-centric approach ensures that technology serves as an enabler, helping businesses meet goals and exceed expectations.

As AI continues to evolve, its role will expand from a cutting-edge innovation to a foundational element of modern business. Companies that embrace this transformation thoughtfully and responsibly will be well-positioned to thrive in the future.

At Epicor, we help makers, movers, and sellers around the world serve their customers in innovative ways. Our 50+ years of experience combined with the latest AI technology and our industry data structure gives your company the Insight Advantage. Epicor AI-infused ERP helps reduce the friction that occurs today when accessing systems of records like machine data or databases from other applications. By reducing this friction, you experience faster onboarding and higher accuracy of data retrieval. Epicor automates the connection between humans and machines, so the human worker can augment their work with machine-generated data while also directing the machine in the next step of a process.

Learn more about how Epicor will deliver industry-focused AI to drive 10x value for you and your business, Download eBook Now

https://www.epicor.com/en/resources/library/modules/ebook-prism-ai/?utm_source=Man+Monthly&utm_medium=Email+Sponsored&utm_campaign=APAC-ANZ-EM-MANMONTHLY-Q1FY26-MFG -SLS&utm_id=701Ub00000fcdjz&utm_content=Ebook

Author: Mark Feathers – Principal Product Marketing Manager, Manufacturing – Epicor Software