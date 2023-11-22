Army’s first live-fire of advanced surface-to-air missile system

The Australian Army has conducted its first live-fire of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System at the Woomera test range in South Australia.

The firing by the 16th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, demonstrates the modernisation of Army’s land-based integrated air and missile defence capabilities towards a fully integrated and more capable Australian Defence Force.

Chief of army lieutenant general Simon Stuart said the event was another step forward in preparing Army to meet the challenges outlined in the Defence Strategic Review.

“The firing of this world class capability is a significant milestone for the modernisation of Army supported by defence industry partners,” Stuart said.

“NASAMS will enable Army to be interoperable with the wider ADF and coalition militaries to provide integrated air and missile defence.

“NASAMS is currently used by more than a dozen militaries, including the United States and Ukraine, and is a mature and proven surface-to-air missile system.”

The new capability comprises an integrated system between a Kongsberg launch platform, a Raytheon AIM-120 AMRAAM missile and the highly capable radar from CEA Technologies.

It will replace current legacy RBS-70 man-portable air-defence systems.

NASAMS is a highly capable, modern air and missile defence system that will provide protection to the ADF and its partners from current and emerging air threats including indirect weapons, uncrewed aerial vehicles, air-delivered weapons and aircraft.

head of land systems division, capability acquisition and sustainment group, major general Andrew Bottrell, highlighted defence industry’s significant role in advancing Army’s capabilities.

“Land Systems Division’s collaboration with Raytheon Australia, Kongsberg and CEA Technologies is testament to the knowledge, skill and commitment of all teams to deliver this highly complex capability,” Bottrell said.

NASAMS will be operated by 16th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, based in Woodside, South Australia. The project will also deliver 16th Regiment new facilities at Edinburgh Defence Precinct, with relocation scheduled for late 2025.