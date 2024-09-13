Army trial Australian-made surveillance robot

Image: Department of Defence

Soldiers from the Australian Army’s Regional Force Surveillance Group Pilbara Regiment are trialling a new Australian-developed surveillance robot known as the GUS (Ground Uncrewed System).

GUS, co-developed by Outlook Industries, is equipped with cameras and sensors capable of providing persistent surveillance for more than 30 continuous days using battery power.

An on-board liquid fuel generator recharges the battery when it is low to extend GUS’s mission endurance even further.

Director-general Future Land Warfare, Brigadier James Davis, said the Australian Army is committed to developing capabilities that exploit new and emerging technologies.

“Placing this equipment in the hands of the end users such as RFSG allows us to ‘learn by,” said Davis.

Army’s 13th Engineer Regiment has trialed GUS under a variety of conditions, including deployment on Exercise Talisman Sabre in 2023.

GUS can detect moving objects and can then transmit this information to a remote operator.

It has the potential to remove soldiers from harsh environmental conditions and expand the surveillance area.

Australian Army and industry partner Outlook Industries have worked together to develop GUS.

Research and development is taking place in the Victorian town of Yinnar.

The use of locally sourced materials and creation of new jobs has brought a welcome economic boost to the Gippsland community.

“Working with sovereign industry unlocks novel ideas and strengthens Australia’s industrial base. Project GUS demonstrates what can be achieved locally,” said Davis.