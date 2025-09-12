The Australian Army has begun training with a $60 million fleet of locally made simulators that replicate the interior of the new M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks.

Developed by Thomas Global Systems Australia under project LAND 907, the 16 simulators will support the transition to the advanced armoured platform while creating more than 60 jobs nationwide.

Based in Newington, New South Wales, the simulators offer flexible training modes – either under the control of an on-board instructor or as part of networked, collective exercises. They enable procedural gunnery and tactical drills, from individual crew training through to squadron-level exercises.

Permanent classroom and containerised variants have been purchased, allowing transport by land, air or sea. The simulators will be co-located with M1A2 tanks and their training schools.

Courses are already underway, with positive feedback from soldiers on the system’s realism and functionality.

Head Land Systems, Major General Jason Blain, said the acquisition marked a significant investment in Australian industry and capability.

“The simulators proudly showcase Australian capability and innovation,” Blain said.

“They can train an entire tank crew simultaneously, which optimises field training for soldiers, and can deliver major savings on fuel, ammunition and maintenance costs.

“Thomas Global Systems Australia has given us the capability to simulate training in a 70-tonne main battle tank, almost anywhere in the world.”

The company has a long-standing relationship with Defence, having previously delivered simulation systems across multiple projects.