ARM Hub Industry Day 2025

Image: amorn/stock.adobe.com

The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Hub (ARM Hub) hosted its ARM Hub Industry Day this week in an event that brought together industry leaders, innovators, and researchers to explore advancements in Industry 5.0.

The event featured discussions, project showcases, and the launch of new initiatives aimed at transforming Australian manufacturing.

ARM Hub CEO, Professor Cori Stewart highlighted the success of collaborative projects driving innovation in Australia’s industrial landscape. One such project is the Banana Dehanding Project, developed in partnership with the Australian Banana Growers Council (AGBC), Hort Innovation, Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Future Food Systems CRC, and BNL Industrial Solutions.

“This project will invent a new-to-the-world banana picking tool, generating patents and providing a commercial solution for farmers in northwest Queensland, particularly in Tully,” said Stewart.

“By bringing together research expertise and industry needs, we are developing world-leading agricultural technology.”

A key announcement at the event was the launch of Exit 2030, ARM Hub’s latest accelerator program tailored for deeptech and advanced manufacturing founders.

“Exit 2030 is a mastermind group designed exclusively for founders who plan to exit their businesses in the next 3–5 years,” said Stewart.

“We recognise that exiting these companies isn’t like selling a typical business. Investors and acquirers look beyond revenue—they care about IP defensibility, scalability, strategic positioning, and long-term value creation.”

Arena Mars founder Greg Miller called on Australia to improve its business scaling ecology. “We need to build an ecosystem that helps startups scale,”said Miller.

“Innovation doesn’t come from sticky notes and whiteboards—it comes from pissed-off people. And (Co-Founder) Michael and I are pissed off. Every founder we meet agrees: Australia needs a scaleup ecosystem.”