ARISE resources scholarships awarded to two first year engineering prospects

Two promising first-year engineering students – Rhys Thurstun from Queensland and Mufaro Tom from New South Wales – have been awarded Australian Resources Industry Skills and Education (ARISE) scholarships aimed at addressing the shortage of engineers in the resources sector.

Thurstun, from Redeemer Lutheran College in Rochedale, Queensland, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship while Tom, from Muswellbrook High School in NSW’s Hunter Valley, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Thurstun is currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) at the University of Queensland and is set to specialise in chemical engineering.

Redeemer Lutheran College Head of Senior School, Anastasia Strong, says that Thurstun will create an impact in his chosen field.

“As one of our college captains and the dux of the school last year, Rhys demonstrated exceptional leadership skills,” she said.

“We believe that Rhys will make a big impact in his chosen field of engineering,” Strong said.

As the first student from outside of Queensland to win an ARISE Scholarship, engineering is a natural progression for Tom due to his love of maths and physics.

Tom is undertaking a Bachelor of Engineering in the Mining Transfer Program at the University of Newcastle.

Tom said the scholarship will help him with acquiring studying material.

“It will also take the pressure off working during semesters, so I’ll be able to dedicate more time to studying and reaching my educational goals.” he said.

ARISE Manager of Skills and Education Matthew Heskett said that these scholarships are designed to enable upcoming students to pursue their chosen sector.

“Both Rhys and Mufaro have gravitated towards engineering because of their love of STEM subjects, and because they’ve had exposure to the resources sector during their school years,” he said.

“These scholarships will allow them more freedom and flexibility during their studies so that they can focus on their educational experiences.”