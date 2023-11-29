ARIA Cybersecurity partners with Logi-Tech to protect infrastructure

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business, has launched its AZT PROTECT solution in Australia via a partnership with Logi-Tech, a leading local managed security service provider (MSSP).

By adding AZT PROTECT to its portfolio, Logi-Tech can offer a groundbreaking service for protecting critical applications in operational technology environments such as manufacturing, mining, and government.

Logi-Tech’s new managed Security Operations Center (SOC) service is based on a combination of the ARIA Advanced Detection Response (ADR) AI-powered SIEM solution and AZT PROTECT, providing a unique managed service for both IT and OT customers in South Australia via its SOC 2-compliant data center.

These services are offered 24/7 by the Logi-Tech SOC team – supported by ARIA SOC analysts – to provide round-the-clock security assurance and the expertise to quickly resolve security incidents.

Logi-Tech onboarded ADR and AZT PROTECT in a matter of hours with minimal training, allowing it to get up and running with its new managed SOC offering without incurring significant cost or delay. As all data is kept within the SOC 2 data center, Logi-Tech ensures that no sensitive information is sent outside of the country, meeting data sovereignty requirements.

Offering the AZT PROTECT managed service will enable Logi-Tech to meet demand in response to recent Australian legislation aimed at protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure from cyberattack.

Australia’s Critical Infrastructure Risk Management Program, which came into force in February 2023, requires companies to undertake new responsibilities to protect their critical assets, including the mandatory reporting of cyber incidents, and ensure data sovereignty.

According to the Australian Cyber Security Center, critical sectors such as government, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and utilities were among the top ten sectors targeted by cyber criminals in 2021/22.

One high-profile recent attack involved telecoms company Optus, which suffered a data breach affecting almost 10 million customers, representing about 40 per cent of the Australian population.