ARENA welcomes new board member

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has welcomed the announcement by the minister for Climate Change and Energy, the Hon Chris Bowen MP, of a new appointment to the ARENA Board and the re-appointment of two existing board members.

Marianna O’Gorman and Stephen McIntosh have been re-appointed to the board for their second and third terms respectively, with O’Gorman also stepping into the Deputy Chair role. Additionally, Angela Karl is joining the ARENA Board for the first time.

The additional board seat and Deputy Chair position were established through amendments to the Australian Renewable Energy Act 2011.

Karl has more than two decades of experience in investment and advisory services in the energy transition and more than a decade of merger and acquisition advisory experience at both JP Morgan and UBS, where she was the Australasian Head of Energy and Utilities Advisory.

Angela is currently managing director, head of Energy Transition, with HMC Capital and prior to that was Partner at QIC Global Infrastructure, where she held several positions, including Founding Director, Powering Australian Renewables Fund/Tilt Renewables.

ARENA Board Chair Justin Punch congratulated both Marianna and Stephen and welcomed Angela to the board, saying that her extensive experience in professional services and the clean energy transition will be invaluable as ARENA continues to support the global transition to net zero emissions.

“Australia’s shift to renewable energy, and ARENA’s role in facilitating it, requires bold and experienced leadership. Angela’s experience in investment and finance and her commitment to Australia’s net zero future make her an invaluable addition to the board,” said Punch.

“The ongoing presence of Marianna and Stephen and new insight from Angela will help us to continue to drive innovation in renewable energy technologies, ensuring we can continue to have an impact and deliver on our investment priorities.”

ARENA’s Board has overall responsibility for the operations of the agency.

It is a skills-based, decision-making body, responsible for recommending the agency’s annual general funding strategy to the Minister, setting investment priorities, overseeing the running of the organisation and approving project funding.