The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched the third round of its Industrial Transformation Stream (ITS) Program, offering $180 million in funding to support emissions reduction at regional industrial facilities.

The ITS Program, part of a $400 million initiative under the $1.9 billion Powering the Regions Fund, aims to help regional businesses transition to cleaner, more energy-efficient operations in support of Australia’s net zero targets.

“Many businesses want to reduce emissions but aren’t sure where to start,” ARENA CEO Darren Miller said. “This funding is designed to help them take that step. Whether electrifying cold storage, implementing thermal energy storage, or recovering biogas from dairy waste, we want to hear from innovative projects that can be scaled across the industry.”

The third round focuses on two areas: developing innovative technologies that have yet to be tried on a large scale and accelerating adoption of proven but underutilised technologies, such as electric heat pumps for industrial-grade heat.

Eligible businesses must be located in regional areas, use significant energy, produce Scope 1 or Scope 2 emissions, report under the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme, and have projects capable of broader industry impact.

The ITS Program forms part of Powering Australia, which aims for a 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050. Previous rounds have allocated approximately $220 million to projects, supporting a growing portfolio of industrial decarbonisation initiatives.