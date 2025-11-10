ARENA will invest $45 million in Fortescue’s Pilbara Solar Innovation Hub to cut costs and accelerate utility-scale solar deployment.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will invest up to $45 million in Fortescue’s Solar Innovation Hub in the Pilbara, supporting the development of cost-efficient utility-scale solar and broader deployment of renewable technologies.

The Hub, a 500 MW test bed within Fortescue’s planned 1.5 GW solar pipeline, will trial up to 10 projects under one agreement, testing diverse technologies and sharing insights across the solar and clean tech sectors.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said, “This project represents a new way for ARENA to provide funding, maximising our impact and fostering collaboration between Australia’s energy innovators. By creating a space where cutting-edge technologies can be tested and refined in real-world environments, we’re helping to deliver significant cost reductions as quickly as possible for the benefit of both industry and the climate.”

Fortescue CEO Metals and Operations Dino Otranto said, “The Solar Innovation Hub will allow us to trial and refine new technologies that improve safety, speed up delivery and drive down costs – helping us and Australia accelerate the transition to green energy.”

The Hub is expected to inform the broader solar PV sector, supporting ARENA’s Ultra Low-Cost Solar vision, which aims for 30 per cent module efficiency at 30 cents per watt by 2030. If achieved, Australia could reach a levelised cost of energy of under $20 per MWh – roughly a third of current costs.

Two demonstration projects are already underway: automated pile-driving technology with Built Robotics and rapid-deployment Maverick solar technology with 5B. Both will inform future stages of Fortescue’s pipeline.