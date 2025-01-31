ARENA invests $20.8 million to unlock WA energy market

Image: piyaset/stock.adobe.com

ARENA has announced $20.8 million in funding to Western Power for the development of an end-to-end commercial solution focused on operating Distributed Energy Resources (DER) within the Southwest Interconnected System in Western Australia (WA).

ARENA CEO, Darren Miller said the Project (Jupiter) is vital for integrating DER into the SWIS at scale without compromising the reliability and security of Western Australia’s main power system.

DER are small-scale devices that can either use, generate or store electricity, and form a part of the local distribution system, serving homes and businesses.

They include renewable generation (e.g. rooftop solar), energy storage, electric vehicles, and technology that consumers can use at their premises to manage their electricity demand.

“Australia has some of the highest levels of DER globally, with no signs of slowing down. This uptake presents a big opportunity to decarbonise while helping consumers get more value, but it also poses challenges to the grid if not integrated effectively,” said Miller.

“Project Jupiter will be the first live DER marketplace in Australia that is integrated with the wholesale market, marking an important milestone in Australia’s renewable transition.”

Customers with DER who join the program will have access to new retail products which can support better returns on their DER investments.

More broadly, orchestrating a large pool of customers through the energy market can lead to more optimal energy and grid management, putting downward pressure on household energy for all consumers.

Project Jupiter builds on the recently completed Project Symphony, and is being undertaken over three years in partnership with Western Power, WA energy generator and retailer Synergy, Energy Policy WA and the Australian Energy Market Operator.

About 40 per cent of households within the SWIS have rooftop solar panels, with around 30,000 new systems installed each year.

Western Power head of Distribution Energy Transition, Andrew Blaver said Project Jupiter will accelerate the opportunity for Western Australian households to join VPPs and earn value from their assets.

“This project will enable more consumers to join VPPs using their solar panels and home batteries, revolutionising how our energy system operates,” said Blaver.

“By 2028, all new distributed energy resources connected to WA’s network will be able to participate in a VPP, allowing households to unlock greater value from their energy investments.”

ARENA has also supported over $200 million of DER projects and established the Distributed Energy Integration Program (DEIP) a collaboration of government agencies, market authorities, industry and consumer associations aimed at maximising the value of customers’ DER for all energy users.