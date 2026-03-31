The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to $25.3 million in funding for NewVolt to develop a shared fast-charging network for electric trucks in Victoria, marking a significant step towards decarbonising Australia’s road freight sector.

Under the project, NewVolt will deliver three open-access charging hubs for heavy and medium electric trucks across key freight corridors in Melbourne’s west, south-east and northern suburbs. The hubs will provide fast-charging services to both foundation fleet customers and the broader industry, supporting between 50 and 100 electric trucks operating across greater Melbourne as part of the first phase of a planned national network.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the initiative addresses one of the most challenging aspects of transport decarbonisation.

“Heavy freight is one of the toughest forms of transport to electrify. It relies on high-powered, reliable charging and today the upfront cost of new trucks and infrastructure is a real barrier,” Mr Miller said.

“By backing shared charging infrastructure projects like NewVolt, ARENA is lowering the barrier to entry for a broader spectrum of operators and building the foundations of a national electric freight network.”

Beyond emissions reduction, the project is also expected to improve energy resilience within the freight sector. Mr Miller highlighted the reliance on imported diesel as a key vulnerability.

“Australia’s freight supply chain is reliant on imported diesel. Decarbonising our heavy freight is not only good for emissions, but it also means the freight sector will be protected from international oil price volatility. Projects like this can help build a more resilient transport system by powering trucks with Australian electricity instead.”

The first charging site is expected to open in late 2026, with the remaining hubs scheduled for delivery through 2027.

NewVolt CEO and co-founder Anthony Headlam said the funding would accelerate the transition to electric freight.

“Since we founded NewVolt in 2019, our mission has been to fast-track the Australian freight industry’s transition to electric trucks. ARENA’s investment helps bring forward that transition,” he said.

“The NewVolt Network represents foundational infrastructure for heavy vehicle electrification. The network is purpose-built for trucks – offering price-certain, scheduled fast charging for fleets large and small, powered by renewable energy. The trucks are now available in the market and the business case for fleets to electrify keeps getting better. Our network helps fleets deploy those trucks confidently.”

The project is funded through ARENA’s Driving the Nation Program, which aims to build industry confidence in electric freight solutions and accelerate emissions reductions across the transport sector.

Decarbonising transport remains a strategic priority for ARENA, with the sector accounting for around 20 per cent of Australia’s emissions. Demand for transport is projected to grow across land, air and sea through to at least 2050, underscoring the importance of initiatives that support low-emissions technologies.