The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has committed up to $45 million to support Sicona Battery Technologies in demonstrating commercial-scale manufacturing of its advanced silicon-carbon battery anode material, SiCx®, in a move aimed at strengthening Australia’s battery manufacturing capability.

The funding, delivered through the Battery Breakthrough Initiative, will support the construction and operation of a demonstration facility in the Illawarra region, with the site potentially located within BlueScope’s Port Kembla precinct.

The project targets one of the key challenges facing electric vehicle (EV) adoption – improving battery performance while reducing costs. Sicona’s SiCx technology is designed to increase battery energy density by 20 per cent and enable charging speeds up to 40 per cent faster than conventional graphite anodes, while remaining compatible with existing lithium-ion battery production lines.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the investment would help advance next-generation battery technologies while reinforcing Australia’s position in the global battery supply chain.

“Improving battery performance will help to further accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles and lowering emissions,” Miller said.

“Sicona’s technology has the potential to deliver faster charging, longer driving range and lower-cost batteries. The technology has undergone independent testing and is already being evaluated by global battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, highlighting its strong commercial potential.”

“This project also supports the development of domestic capability in advanced battery materials, reducing reliance on imported components and strengthening Australia’s position in the global battery supply chain.”

Unlike conventional silane-based manufacturing methods, Sicona’s SiCx material is produced using a mechanical process that the company says is safer, more scalable and lower cost. Material produced at the facility will be supplied for advanced customer sampling as the company works to secure offtake agreements with global battery and EV manufacturers.

Sicona founder and CEO Christiaan Jordaan said the demonstration plant would play a key role in commercialising the technology.

“Battery-powered industries need higher performance at lower cost. Our silicon-carbon anode technology is designed to deliver faster charging, greater energy density and a scalable pathway into existing lithium-ion battery supply chains,” Jordaan said.

“The Wollongong facility will allow us to validate our process at commercial scale, deliver SiCx® to customers, and accelerate our path to market.”

“It also shows Australia can do more than export critical minerals. We can manufacture advanced materials, create skilled jobs, and compete in the high-value battery supply chains that will power the global energy transition.”

The facility is expected to create up to 36 skilled manufacturing jobs while supporting workforce development, training and partnerships with local industry.