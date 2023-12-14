ARENA awards Sydney-based clean tech startup $1.64m

Image supplied: Adobe Stock

On behalf of the Australian Government, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is supporting the next generation of Australian startups with Sydney-based not for profit EnergyLab.

ARENA is providing EnergyLab with a $1.64 million grant to deliver the “Entrepreneurial Support for the Cleantech Startup Ecosystem” project to support and develop Australia’s renewable energy startup ecosystem.

The funding aims to address the gap in support available to early-stage clean energy startups operating in Australia.

EnergyLab was founded in 2017 with the mission to support emerging clean tech startups and overcome the barriers they face when scaling novel technologies and solutions.

The not for profit runs a number of flagship programs, including the Climate Solutions Accelerator, Women in Climate & Energy Fellowship, Scaleup Program, a Mentor Network and EnergyLab Angels.

In addition to these programs, EnergyLab also provide co-working office facilities and hosts information sharing and networking events where entrepreneurs can collaborate, meet industry peers, and stay informed about developments in renewable energy technology.

With ARENA funding, EnergyLab will continue to provide these services for another four years over the duration of the project.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said EnergyLab would provide valuable support to startups commercialising emerging technologies.

“Startups represent the future of renewable energy, taking the ideas and technologies that will get us to net zero, harnessing entrepreneurial spirit and bringing them to market,” Mr Miller said.

“ARENA is funding EnergyLab to keep providing entrepreneurial support services to the renewable businesses of tomorrow, because of the transformative impact new ideas can have.

We’re excited to see what the next generation of EnergyLab alumni go on to achieve.”

Previous alumni of EnergyLab’s programs include software developer Gridcog, Renewable Metals, electricity retailer Amber Electric and Infravision, whose drone-based approach to power line construction promises cheaper and safer transmission infrastructure.

EnergyLab CEO Megan Fisher said: “The funding support being provided by ARENA means that EnergyLab can continue to offer and develop leading support programs to grow the clean energy and climate tech startup community in Australia.”

“Over the past 7 years, EnergyLab has supported over 170 startups and 130 aspiring founders while building a network of over 370 mentors and 180 angel investors. Moving forward, we will focus on delivering support that takes founders all the way from launching a startup to scaling globally.”

“It’s an exciting time for the startup innovation ecosystem in Australia and providing the right support for founders will be a key element in Australia becoming a renewable energy superpower.”

For more information on EnergyLab, visit https://energylab.org.au/