Are you ready for the net zero economy? Find out with ICN’s New Net Zero Readiness Tool

To support Australian manufacturers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in navigating this new landscape, Industry Capability Network (ICN) has launched their Net Zero Readiness Assessment Tool.

The Australian Government has committed to reducing emissions and creating a net zero economy by 2050. This means that climate readiness is becoming more than just a competitive edge—it’s a business imperative. Businesses are under increasing pressure to align with the government’s climate objectives and meet the growing demand for sustainability in supply chains, especially in the manufacturing sector.

What is the Net Zero Readiness Tool?

The Net Zero Readiness Tool is a free, online resource designed to assess how prepared Australian businesses are for the challenges and opportunities presented by the net zero economy. Focused on mandatory climate reporting requirements, the tool helps suppliers—especially within manufacturing—understand where they currently stand on climate-related issues, identify gaps, and plan for the future.

In just 15 minutes, users will be guided through eight key topics related to climate and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards making the tool a critical resource for suppliers wanting to stay competitive in a decarbonising economy.

How does it work?

Through the tool, Australian manufacturers and suppliers can assess their current position on critical climate issues like emissions tracking, supply chain impacts, and climate action planning. It helps businesses pinpoint exactly where they are on the journey to net zero and highlights areas for improvement. After completing the assessment, participants receive a report detailing actionable next steps, helping them align with new climate regulations and Australia’s overarching decarbonisation targets.

If your business is a Premium subscriber on Gateway by ICN, you can access an expanded report, providing additional insights and tailored recommendations to further enhance climate readiness.

What happens next?

ICN’s assistance doesn’t end with the assessment tool. After completion, participants gain access to ICN’s 12-month Climate Insights Program, offering ongoing guidance and resources to help businesses stay informed on the latest climate developments. Monthly updates include valuable tools, checklists, and educational content specifically designed to help Australian manufacturers and SMEs advance their climate strategies.

Be Part of Australia’s Climate-Ready Supply Chain

Manufacturing SMEs are a critical part of Australia’s supply chains and will play a significant role in meeting the country’s climate goals. By leveraging the Net Zero Readiness Tool, manufacturers can ensure they stay ahead of climate legislation, maintain their competitiveness, and access new opportunities in the evolving market.

The Net Zero Readiness Tool equips SME suppliers with the knowledge and resources they need to meet the sustainability expectations of larger buyers and government projects.

For more information and to take the Net Zero Readiness Assessment, or book a 15 minute consultation with their Climate Team today.

Or visit ICN’s website at icn.org.au