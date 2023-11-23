ARCDIS 7”-32” Industrial Fanless Display Series with IP66 Front Panel

Interworld Electronics is excited to highlight the ARCDIS Series of rugged industrial displays from APLEX Technology.

The ARCDIS series has a wide range of rugged industrial features and customisable options, including display sizes (7”-32”), touch options, and screen resolutions, which makes it ideal for a wide variety of industrial applications, including manufacturing, warehousing, kiosks and process control.

The IP66 certified front panel provides water and dust protection, ideal for harsh environments. The ARCDIS also features a rugged, fanless aluminium die-cast chassis, and a compact profile ideal for space-saving applications. The overall rugged design of the ARCDIS series provides 24/7 reliability, makes it easy to clean, reduces maintenance cost, and provides a long-lasting solution.

The ARCDIS series comes in a range of TFT-LCD screen sizes (7”-32”), offering the traditional 4:3 aspect ratio in the 7”, 8”, 12.1”, 15”, 17” and 19” options, 16:9 widescreen in the 10.1” and 12.1” (1280 x 800) options and HD/FHD resolution in the 15.6”, 18.5”, 21.5”, 23.8” and 32” options. Optional auto dimming, 1,000nits high brightness, and optical bonding, makes the ARCDIS series perfect for a range of applications, no matter the environment or weather.

The ARCDIS series supports resistive touch as an option (not available with the 23.8” or 32” option), which is ideal for use with gloves or in areas where the display may be covered in liquid, dirt, or dust. Alternatively, the optional projected capacitive touch screen with multi-touch support, and anti-scratch surface helps to improve usability, while also providing the screen with tough protection. There is also a protective AR glass option for when touchscreen functionality is not required.

The ARCDIS features the following I/O, 1 x VGA, 1 x DVI-D, 1 x DP, 1 x HDMI, and 1 x USB type B for touch control, giving the user multiple options to be able to connect an external device e.g., Embedded Box PC. The ARCDIS also features an OSD control membrane on the rear side, helping to make operation easier.

The ARCDIS has a wide operating temperature range of 0~50˚C (optional -20~60˚C (only available with certain sizes)). It also features a wide power input range of DC 9~36V. The ARCDIS series can be panel or VESA mounted, allowing the system to be ergonomically positioned for operator convenience.

The range of rugged features and customisable options makes the ARCDIS series ideal for a wide range of industrial solutions.