ArcAhead – Turning yesterday’s tools into tomorrow’s opportunities

Image: Photocreo Bednarek/stock.adobe.com

Weld Australia has announced the launch of ArcAhead, a groundbreaking initiative designed to extend the life of legacy augmented reality welding simulators while creating meaningful social impact.

Through Weld Australia’s new ArcAhead program, decommissioned and legacy augmented reality welding simulators will be refurbished and redistributed to communities in need, helping to foster welding career pathways for disadvantaged groups, including youth, Indigenous communities, women, and those from remote and regional areas.

“With ArcAhead, we’re not just reusing hardware—we’re reigniting opportunity,” said Ben Mitchell, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Weld Australia. “The program bridges the gap between surplus equipment and underserved communities, delivering both environmental and social value.”

“By upgrading to the latest Soldamatic 5.0 augmented reality welding simulator, participants not only receive a 15% discount on new hardware but also take part in a meaningful social impact project. Rather than returning legacy simulators to the manufacturer, Weld Australia works collaboratively with customers to donate these units to underprivileged or Indigenous schools and communities, introducing welding as a career pathway and supporting Australia’s growing demand for skilled welders.”

The program supports Weld Australia’s strong commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles. By collecting and upgrading legacy augmented reality simulators no longer in use due to TAFE or industry training upgrades, ArcAhead gives new life to vital learning tools that would otherwise go to waste.

In addition to reducing landfill, ArcAhead plays a key role in building a future-ready welding workforce. As industries across Australia face critical skills shortages, especially in advanced manufacturing and infrastructure, programs like ArcAhead will help cultivate the next generation of welding professionals.

Mitchell continued, “Welding careers offer immense opportunity, and through ArcAhead, we’re removing barriers to entry. Whether it’s a school in a regional area or a training organisation supporting women entering trades, we’re ensuring that equipment and expertise get to where they’re needed most.”

Weld Australia is currently inviting expressions of interest from TAFEs, training organisations, and employers who have unused augmented welding simulators and want to be part of this innovative program. Equipment will be tested, updated, and installed in new settings—with Weld Australia providing the wraparound technical support required for effective deployment.