ARBS 2024 continues to grow

ARBS 2024 will feature over 340 exhibitors ready to unveil the latest advancements in HVAC&R and building services at the International Convention Centre Sydney from 28-30 May.

As the largest ARBS yet, there’s never been a better opportunity to book your ticket and experience the future of the industry firsthand.

Alongside the exhibition is a comprehensive seminar program addressing the most relevant topics in the industry, including heat pumps, electrification, and skill shortages.

These discussions provide an extensive overview into the critical issues and innovations shaping the future of the industry.

New to ARBS 2024 are two significant initiatives aimed at enhancing industry inclusivity and leadership.

On the 29th of May, the Women in HVAC&R Program is a must-attend event celebrating the essential contributions of women in the industry.

Co-hosted by AMCA Australia, AIRAH, and ARBS, the day includes the Women in AIRAH breakfast, a diversity panel, a keynote on women in HVAC&R, and concludes with a networking lunch featuring bubbles and canapés.

This initiative not only highlights achievements but also fosters meaningful discussions and networking opportunities, encouraging actionable dialogue across the industry.

This is a not-to-be-missed event for all women working in HVAC&R and building services and all men who want to increase participation by women.

On the 30th of May, join us for the ARBS Insight Tour and Leadership Forum.

This is an exclusive tour of two major Sydney building plant rooms, including the Salesforce Tower.

Participants will gain firsthand insights into cutting-edge HVAC&R technologies and the engineering marvels that power modern buildings.

The tour will be followed by a panel discussion and lunch with industry experts, discussing crucial topics that are shaping the industry.

This forum is an invaluable opportunity for both seasoned professionals and emerging leaders to connect and share knowledge.

“We are on the brink of one of the most exciting gatherings in our industry’s history.

“This year’s event is set to be the largest and most comprehensive yet. Our seminar program alone is packed with sessions on the latest technologies, sustainability practices, and industry challenges including electrification and net zero. ARBS has always been a whole-of-industry event where every exhibit, session, and networking opportunity is designed to benefit our community,” said Amanda Searle, CEO of ARBS.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to enjoy seamless access to the show across all three days.

Pre-registration is free, quick, and will ensure a faster entry.

Don't miss out on ARBS 2024 — the major industry event for anyone involved in HVAC&R and building services.