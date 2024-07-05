ARB Expansion Delivering More Local Manufacturing Jobs

Image: jeson/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government is backing one of the world’s largest manufacturers of 4WD accessories to create more local jobs, investment, and innovation in the automotive sector.

Minister for jobs and industry, Natalie Hutchins, visited ARB’s new $25 million global headquarters and Research and Development Engineering Centre in Kilsyth.

“Victoria leads the nation in advanced manufacturing because our government backs our innovators to develop world-class products here that are sold around the world,” said Hutchins.

The expansion was made possible thanks to support from the state government.

The 5,100 square metre HQ and Research and Development Centre is adjacent to ARB’s new state-of-the-art showroom, where the company continues to manufacture premium 4WD equipment.

Bringing ARB’s HQ, R&D centre, showroom, and manufacturing facility together at Kilsyth is creating up to 70 new local jobs for Melbourne’s east.

Established in Melbourne in 1975, ARB has grown into a leading global company with an export network that extends across more than 100 countries.

The Kilsyth hub is now home to 600 staff, including 85 engineers, with the company’s employee numbers growing to over 2,000 across Australia and internationally.

Victoria’s $33.5 billion manufacturing industry is a driving force of Victoria’s economy, made up of over 23,000 businesses, supporting more than 260,000 jobs, and exporting goods worth $23.9 billion.