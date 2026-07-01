APT Asia Pacific has completed a $10 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Dandenong South, increasing production capacity and creating 50 new skilled jobs.

The expansion strengthens the company’s headquarters and manufacturing base and will enable production of more than 1,000 hard court sports surfaces annually for professional and community sporting venues.

The investment includes a new processing plant to significantly increase manufacturing capability, along with new technical equipment designed to improve workplace safety and production efficiency.

APT manufactures products ranging from raw materials through to finished sports surfaces at its Victorian facility, supplying customers throughout Australia and overseas.

Its client list includes the International Olympic Committee, Australian Football League, International Tennis Federation, International Hockey Federation, Australian Rugby League, FIFA, World Athletics and Cricket Australia.

During a visit to the facility, economic growth minister Steve Dimopoulos said the investment demonstrated the value of supporting local manufacturing.

“This is what economic growth looks like. Local businesses expanding, workers hired and Victorian-made products going out to the world,” Dimopoulos said.

Member for Dandenong Gabrielle Williams said the expansion would deliver lasting benefits for the region.

“We continue to boost local manufacturing by supporting local companies to grow and create more jobs in our community,” Williams said.

APT Asia Pacific general manager operations Michael Olsen said the investment represented a significant milestone for the company.

“This expansion is a significant milestone for APT Asia Pacific,” Olsen said.

“The investment allows us to grow our team, increase production capacity and continue delivering innovative, Australian-made sports surfacing products to projects across Australia and around the world.”