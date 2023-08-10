APS to manufacture Siemens’ technology in a world-first

Siemens and its national distribution partner APS Industrial have announced the opening of a new facility in Adelaide, which will manufacture and assemble a range of critical technology, including Siemens’ air circuit breakers (ACBs).

APS Industrial’s Adelaide site becomes first non-Siemens facility worldwide to adapt and assemble Siemens’ ACBs, injecting over 150 technology jobs into the local industry over the next 10 years and expecting over $50 million in revenue from multiple product areas.

Local Australian manufacturing will also help reduce current ACBs product availability lead times by as much as 50 per cent and increase the footprint of locally manufactured systems.

Speaking at the announcement, Siemens Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Halliday said, “This is the first time in the world that these Siemens products will be assembled and certified outside of a Siemens factory, giving the same quality assurances. This demonstrates the trust and ability of our national distribution partner APS Industrial.

“APS will adapt and assemble Siemens ACBs and peripheral equipment right here in Adelaide, which is good for jobs, good for industry and good for the economy.”

The ACBs are a critical component of energy transition across industries, helping provide safe power supply, protecting valuable equipment at manufacturing sites, built environments, mine sites, commercial buildings and any other infrastructure requiring a safe and secure source of electricity.

South Australian deputy premier Dr Susan Close welcomed the local investment saying, “Siemens and South Australia share a long history that goes back over 150 years.

“As South Australia continues to grow, we need like-minded partners like Siemens and APS that help build our sovereign capability and protect critical infrastructure and industry. This investment and commitment to future jobs further cements the technological prowess and capabilities of our state.”

The facility will enable APS to accelerate the delivery of ACBs to switchboard builders and electrical contractors who install and serve the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Speaking at the launch event in Adelaide, APS CEO David Hegarty said, “This is a significant investment for all of us – APS, Siemens and for local industry. Five years ago, APS was formed as Siemens’ master distributor in Australia and since then, we have grown significantly in size and scale as we’ve helped electrify and digitalise industries.

“One of the biggest challenges to the growth of our industries over the last few years has been global supply chain issues. The establishment of this new facility will reduce the reliance of global supply chains for a product that is critical to many applications and industries.

“We’re proud to support local industry and jobs and keep giving them access to best-in-class global technology.”

The new facility is conveniently located in Clarence Gardens, just a short distance from Adelaide’s CBD.

Halliday added, “Since we started our Australian operations in Adelaide in 1872 with the establishment of the Overland Telegraph, we’ve achieved several technology firsts with South Australia. I’m proud of our relationship with APS Industrial, and how this decision demonstrates an expansion of the Siemens footprint in South Australia and our long-term commitment to the state.

“With APS we are helping progress Australian industry and economy. We can’t expect industries to innovate and continue growth trajectories without access to the right resources. This is a significant move that helps address one of the most critical challenges being faced by industry today.”