APS leads the way in smart building solutions with Siemens

Image: APS Industrials/Siemens

Siemens’ building technology products that include Building Management control hardware and software platforms in addition to field instruments like valves, actuators, sensors, and thermostats—embody quality, aligned with strong business standards. APS Industrial, the only national distributor, can offers this impressive line-up to local industry, providing building management solutions suitable for small to large buildings.

Building management encompasses the supervision, control, and optimisation of various systems and elements within a building to ensure its efficient and effective operation and the comfort of the occupants. It involves overseeing and regulating a range of aspects such as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), lighting, electrical systems, and overall infrastructure.

Effective building management ensures optimised resource usage like heating, cooling, and lighting to reduce waste and environmental impact while cutting operational costs.

It utilises sensors and monitoring systems to gather data on building operations, energy consumption, and environmental conditions. Analysing this data helps in making informed decisions to improve efficiency and performance.

Building management systems employ technologies that allow for integration, scalability, and adaptability to meet the changing needs of the building and its occupants over time.

The collaboration process

APS Industrial is the local distribution partner of Siemens building technology products, and together the two companies implement a strategic approach to seamlessly integrate tailored building management solutions for any user.

While the intricate components integral to centralised systems are sourced from Siemens Building Products’ Worldwide headquarters, located in Zug, Switzerland, product manager of building products at APS Industrial, Johannes Coetzer, explained that Australia’s foundational systems significantly differ from those in Europe.

“Australia’s building management application scenario is very different compared to Europe. Just thinking of the basic systems, European systems are typically more concerned with heating, whereas Australian systems are more concerned with cooling,” Coetzer chuckled.

In addition to Siemens as the manufacturer and APS as the distributor, the two companies have launched a integrator program that allows them to effectively respond to the demands of facility managers and new construction projects seeking building management systems.

“It’s only in the last 18 months that APS has partnered with local building management integrators to help bring these Siemens building technology solution to life. What that means for customers, is that when they come to us with an enquiry, for us it’s much more than simply price and availability,” said Coetzer.

“It’s a collaborative approach that brings together local experts from Siemens, APS, and the customer to design a solution built around the needs of the application. The Siemens building technology portfolio inevitably enables us to provide a solution that that delivers positive outcomes”.

Building management system projects are often split into electrical/mechanical, and control solutions. The mechanical side pertains to distributing field instruments like valves, actuators, and air sensors.

The building automation side includes control systems and software. For large projects, the principal contract holder will offer separate contracts for the electrical/mechanical fitment, the building management system and the lighting and power control systems.

However, with smaller-scaled projects, building owners often just release a single contract for all the HVAC and electrical systems in the building.

“With smaller projects, it tends to be one combined project. Our systems integrator partners that come to us will purchase the whole package. This includes the controllers, software, valves, sensors, and sometimes even lighting control” explained Coetzer.

“But the larger projects are split up into different contracts.”

“Our arrangement with Siemens is just to look after the small to medium building projects, Siemens themselves have their own division to do large buildings,” said Coetzer.

Building management solutions

Effective building management guarantees a safe, comfortable environment for occupants, all the while maximising energy efficiency.

In the manufacturing sector, workers frequently contend with hazardous conditions. Prolonged exposure to elevated levels of carbon dioxide in workshops can lead to health issues if air quality remains unattended.

“This area of building management involves the process of ensuring that there is enough fresh air from a carbon dioxide point of view,” Coetzer said.

“Controlling that to make sure that your workforce is more productive is certainly an important part of building management,” he explained.

APS Industrials solutions cater to diverse needs, and their solutions are completely scalable and interconnected through a unified physical infrastructure.

Not only are their solutions entirely scalable to meet client demands, but their building management systems can also seamlessly collect data.

“These systems are scalable all the way from a single office to a multi campus, multi building system, all based around the same physical hardware,” said Coetzer.

Regardless of the scale the project, clients can monitor their building environment in real time; all hardware solutions will actively collect data which is entirely accessible to clients.

“Hardware that looks after all kinds of sensors and actuators within one room that ensures that lights are operational, as well as air conditioning, explained Coetzer.

“All data is then collated in centralised control systems. Our clients can access this data on a forum or a display that can show how much energy is being used for heating, cooling, and lighting.”

This allows users to monitor and optimise their energy usage. In building management systems, achieving optimal efficiency involves a strategic blend of centralised oversight and localised control.

Controlling temperature

Coetzer explained the intricacies of this approach, emphasising that the fusion of centralised systems and localised units is key for effective building management.

This ultimately means that one system can effectively manage the air and light of one building, whilst simultaneously allowing users to control local air and light.

“With a centralised system you will have an air handling unit on the roof, and a unit that uses a boiler and chiller. The boiler gets hot water, the chiller it gets cold water, this air handling unit then uses radiators with the hot water in the cold water running through them in with valves and these actuators,” said Coetzer.

“The system can achieve standardised air flow, at a standardised rate, at a certain set temperature that is then distributed to all rooms.”

While the air flow can be standardised, APS Industrial’s solutions are equipped to offer the slightest variation in temperature or rate in any room of a multi-story building.

“On a local side in a room or in this apartment, we can have a fan coil unit or a variable air volume control box which then takes that column of at say 30 or 15 degrees,” said Coetzer.

“These hot water pipes and cold-water pipes that come from the chillers and boilers with the valves and automated actuators, can decide the temperature of any specific room. That can all be done automatically by our sensors.”

Improving air quality

APS is also committed to testing new products that are released by Siemens at a global level to ensure they are fit for purpose for local industry. One such example is a new range of indoor air quality sensors.

“We’re currently testing a new range of sensors that measure Carbon Dioxide, volatile organic compounds, temperature and humidity to give an overall Indoor Air Quality score. All of that information then can be shared with localised control system,” he said.

“Using these measurements, the sensor can determine if the air is too poor and send information back to the main control system to take corrective actions and improve the air quality inside.”

“This system would be particularly valuable in establishing controlled airflow in environments with limited access to outside airflow or with high prevalence of systems that influence air quality like welding equipment and the like,” Coetzer explained.

This process is entirely automated using Siemens technology.