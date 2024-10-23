APS Industrial: Unlocking new capabilities with SINAMICS G220 Variable Frequency Drive

Image: APS Industrial

APS Industrial is excited to unveil the SINAMICS G220, Siemens’ newest variable frequency drive, engineered to deliver unmatched performance and versatility across a broad range of industries.

The SINAMICS G220 elevates digital drive technology, offering a suite of advanced features that make it a vital solution for efficient, secure, and future-proof industrial operations.

The SINAMICS G220 is built to enhance efficiency across a variety of sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil and gas, marine, and general machinery. It delivers enhanced motor control for optimal performance and features advanced engineering tools such as SINAMICS Startdrive, allowing seamless integration into Siemens’ TIA Portal for efficient system engineering and simplified commissioning.

Designed to meet the growing demands of modern industrial applications, the SINAMICS G220 includes built-in low harmonic technology, reducing energy consumption and improving power quality. It supports a wide range of motor types, including asynchronous motors, synchronous reluctance motors, and permanent magnet motors, offering flexibility across various operational requirements.

One of the standout features of the SINAMICS G220 is its advanced motor control, providing precise control over a wide range of motors. Combined with its IP55 protection and 3C3 coating, the drive is built to withstand harsh industrial environments, ensuring reliable and long-lasting performance even under challenging conditions.

The SINAMICS G220 is equipped with integrated security and safety features that make it one of the safest drives available on the market. With Safety Integrated (SIL3 and PLe) and ATEX-certified motor protection, this drive ensures a high level of operational safety, reducing the risk of accidents and improving overall plant safety.

Moreover, the SINAMICS G220 supports redundancy, ensuring continuous operation even in the event of component failure. This makes it ideal for critical applications where uptime is essential.

As part of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio, the SINAMICS G220 leverages digital twin technology, enabling virtual commissioning and optimisation of drive systems. This advanced feature allows engineers to simulate real-world conditions before installation, reducing the need for physical prototypes and minimising commissioning time.

The drive also offers cloud and industrial edge capabilities, allowing for remote monitoring and analysis. This enables predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving overall system efficiency.

Whether it’s the food and beverage industry or chemical plants, the SINAMICS G220 is designed to be versatile and adaptable. Its extensive hardware and software options allow users to tailor the drive to their specific application requirements. With its seamless integration into existing systems and a robust system portfolio, the G220 delivers unmatched performance across a wide range of industrial settings.

With its forward-thinking design and comprehensive feature set, the SINAMICS G220 is built to address not only today’s challenges but also the demands of the future. As industries continue to evolve towards digitalisation and greater operational efficiency, the G220 provides a secure, efficient, and future-proof solution that keeps businesses competitive in an increasingly dynamic market.

For more information on how the SINAMICS G220 can enhance your industrial operations, please contact APS Industrial or visit https://apsindustrial.com.au/sinamics-g220/