By combining the latest hardware and software technologies, APS’ new facility has set a benchmark in speed, efficiency and performance. Images: APS

APS Industrial’s new Adelaide Manufacturing Centre is one of the industries most advanced manufacturing facilities, combining Siemens ACB customisation, automated machining, and cutting-edge engineering software.

APS Industrial’s Manufacturing Centre in Adelaide forms a new Australian benchmark for advanced manufacturing, value-add devices and customised solutions.

By combining the latest hardware and software technologies, APS has successfully leveraged digitalisation to set a benchmark in speed, efficiency and performance. Whether it is ACB adaptation or print services, through to terminal rail assembly or automated panel assembly, APS pride themselves on their value-add services within the facility. The company understands that to be competitive in the local industry, its customer base needs high levels of customisation and delivery.

Designed to meet those demands, the facility supports local industry by reducing lead times and costs and showcasing digitalisation to improve competitiveness and quality, as well as increasing their capacity to supply DBs and ACBs. The centre also features a world first in Siemens Air Circuit Breaker (ACB) customisation via a Siemens-certified ACB Adaptation Centre – the first non-Siemens facility worldwide to adapt and assemble Siemens air circuit breakers.

Through this facility, APS Industrial, alongside their manufacturing partner Siemens, have contributed to South Australia’s Advanced Manufacturing Strategy.

ACB adaptation

ACBs are a critical component of energy transition across industries. They help provide a safe power supply, protecting valuable equipment at manufacturing sites, built environments, mine sites, commercial buildings and any other infrastructure requiring a safe and secure source of electricity.

This facility will enable APS to accelerate the delivery of Siemens SENTRON ACBs to switchboard builders and electrical contractors who install and serve the Australian and New Zealand markets. By adapting and assembling Siemens air circuit breakers locally, APS Industrial achieves up to a 50 per cent reduction in delivery times to the Australian market.

DB manufacturing floor

APS Industrial also offers a complete family of ‘DB’ distribution boards that are custom designed for the demands of Australian industry and feature advanced technology and innovation. The ‘DB family’ of distribution boards are exclusive to APS Industrial and purpose-built for compatibility with Siemens circuit breakers. The DB Ultimate, within the DB family of distribution boards, features a unique removable one-piece assembly that enables full assembly and wiring independent of the enclosure itself. This feature provides flexibility in design, assembly, installation, commissioning and future retrofitting.

Automated drilling and machining

The on-site Rittal Perforex Milling Terminal at the facility accelerates throughput times when machining anything from the smallest enclosures and enclosure panels through to large enclosures. Hole-drilling, thread-tapping and cut-outs in all machinable materials such as steel, stainless steel, aluminium, copper and plastic. Profitability and process acceleration from a batch size of just one.

Efficient engineering software

Further solidifying its role in the industry, APS Industrial has also announced its new agency agreement with Eplan. Eplan optimises processes across electrical, automation, and mechatronic disciplines. This partnership allows APS Industrial to provide advanced software solutions that streamline engineering tasks, enhance accuracy, and ensure compliance. This collaboration positions APS Industrial to apply Eplan’s capabilities on a large local scale in Australia, enhancing customer communication and workflow efficiency and transforming the engineering landscape.

These initiatives reflect APS Industrial’s commitment to supporting the Australian electrical industry’s local manufacturing capability. By focusing on innovation and efficiency, APS is contributing to a future where local manufacturing and engineering can thrive, ensuring that the industry remains competitive and responsive to the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

To find out more about the newly opened APS Manufacturing Centre, visit https://apsindustrial.com.au/manufacturing-centre