Apprentices recognised in manufacturing

Image: Pitchayaarch/stock.adobe.com

Two outstanding Queensland apprentices have been honoured in the 2025 Women in Manufacturing Apprentice Awards, highlighting the contribution of women to the state’s manufacturing sector.

Samantha Johnson, completing a Certificate IV in Engineering Fabrication with Inglewood-based Blask Engineering, received the Leading Apprentice Award. A mother of two, Johnson was recognised for her resilience, leadership and mentoring of younger apprentices.

Boilermaker Jessica Martin from Rodney Industries was awarded the Highly Commended Apprentice Award, sponsored by Manufacturing Skills Queensland, for her technical skills and commitment to workplace safety.

Johnson received $10,000 and Martin $5,000 to support further education, career development, or tools and uniforms for their trades.

Minister for manufacturing Dale Last said the winners were positive role models who would inspire the next generation.

“Samantha, Jessica and every single nominee are perfect examples of what women can achieve in this industry when given the opportunity,” Last said.

“Whether you’re working in a lab, behind a desk, or in a workshop there are exciting opportunities for women to design or make products that solve real problems or that consumers love.

“The Crisafulli Government is committed to improving women’s economic security and boosting the representation of women in secure and rewarding jobs across the manufacturing sector.”

Manufacturing Skills Queensland chief executive officer Rebecca Andrews praised the winners’ achievements.

“These women represent a bright future for Queensland manufacturing – they’re not just building careers, they’re transforming our industry through their fresh perspectives and technical excellence,” Andrews said.

Johnson said the award was a reminder that “resilience, motivation, passion, and hard work can break barriers”.

Martin described the honour as “a reminder of my hard work, resilience, and passion in a male dominated industry” and said she hoped to inspire other women to join the trade.