Applications open for $180.6 million sovereign industry fund

The Queensland Government has launched applications for a new $180.6 million Sovereign Industry Development Fund, aimed at bolstering the State’s capabilities in the defence, biomedical and biofuels sectors.

Announced as part of the 2025–26 Budget, the flagship initiative is a centrepiece of the Queensland Government’s commitment to building sovereign capacity, creating secure, well-paid jobs, and revitalising the industrial base across regional and metropolitan Queensland.

The Fund will initially focus on Strategic and Catalytic Investment Partnerships, targeting investment-ready projects that aim to develop or expand manufacturing or service capabilities. This includes proposals for common-use infrastructure and projects that have a broader industry impact within Queensland.

Deputy premier and minister for state development, infrastructure and planning, Jarrod Bleijie, said the Fund would help position the State as a leader in critical future industries.

“Queensland is open for business, and we’re ready to work with industry on strategic and catalytic partnerships that will accelerate development in our priority industries and create secure, well-paid jobs,” Bleijie said.

“From biofuels to cutting-edge biomedical technologies and advanced defence capabilities, the Sovereign Industry Development Fund plays on Queensland’s strengths, and is a call to action for industry to partner with government to deliver for Queensland.

“We’re calling on industry to bring forward bold ideas that will secure Queensland’s place in the global market.”

The new Fund aims to attract private investment, support long-term economic growth, and leverage regional strengths, with a particular emphasis on projects that support sovereign manufacturing.

Applications are now open and must demonstrate feasibility and readiness to proceed.