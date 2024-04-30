Image: Kasto/stock.adobe.com

Innovators are now invited to submit their applications to compete in Western Australia’s Innovators of the Year 2024.

The awards night is an opportunity to acknowledge exceptional innovators in WA and showcase the diverse sectors they work in.

The annual competition has upped the prize pool to a record $240,000 and added additional awards that increase the number of innovators acknowledged from six to eight.

Digital economy minister Stephen Dawson said the competition that is in its 18th year continues to support local innovators.

“I encourage any Western Australian innovators to consider applying for the awards program. It is a fantastic opportunity to not only boost your business but also receive some real hands-on support to take your innovation to the next level,” said Dawson.

Alongside the emerging and growth category winners, there will be two runners up, and awards for new energy, well-being and ‘great for the state.’

‘Government Innovator of the Year,’ is a brand-new category, added to acknowledge innovative public servants who create novel products, services, technology and innovations.

Many finalists and winners last year received media recognition and promotion for the success of their innovations.

Last year’s WA Innovator of the Year overall winner was Portable PPB for their highly sensitive gold detection innovation.

This year’s finalists who are announced in August will participate in an accelerator program to help them grow their idea and business.

A ceremony to announce the winners of WA Innovators of the Year 2024 will be held in October.

Applications close 11am AWST Friday 31 May.